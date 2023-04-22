I'm installing a 3 bedroom heat transfer kit shortly to our 2005 house in Central Otago.



The 2.7 high ceilings are well insulated with pink batts and all windows double glazed. The bedrooms get very cold in winter (10-12°) while the temperature reaches 33+ up high in the 3.6 stud lounge. At sitting level it's overly hot at 26-28 when our big Yunca log burner is stoked up. Turning on the ceiling fan makes it unbearably hot and doesn't move nearly as much warm air into the dining room and hallway towards the bedrooms as we would like. After lots of online research I'm convinced our situation could be helped with a good HT system.



I've purchased a quiet 200mm fan from Mingfans in Auckland with 200mm R1.0 insulated ducting from heat source room to a carbon filter (to remove wood smoke smells), onto the 200mm fan, another 2-3m before splitting into the 3 rooms. The furthest room is approx 11m from lounge so we might be struggling to make a difference that far, but I'll buy extra insulation blankets (Mammoth 870mm R1. 8?) to wrap everything in if need be.



The house already has a 14kw ducted heat pump system that draws air from the hallway into the system in the roof cavity and then splitting into several ducts to 7 rooms (incl 4 bedrooms). It works reasonably well but we like using the log burner not only for the ambience, but it has a very effective wet-back which heats our hot water in winter.



Finally onto my question: with ducts and outlets for the heat pump system in all bedrooms already, what do you think about the idea of adding a Y junction above each bedroom in a 2-into-1 direction and routing both the heat pump inlet and heat transfer inlet to blow into the single end which connects to the room outlet? I don't mean to run both systems at once, we would choose either heat pump without fire/heat transfer, or just the fire/hear transfer.



My concern is what might occur at the 2:1 Y junction. Will the heat from either source pass through to the bedroom without hinderence from the other incoming pipe not being used, or could it create some sort of back-draft suction that draws the heat away?



The reasons I'm considering the idea are the following: one less unsightly duct vent in each bedroom ceiling; one less "hole" in the ceiling insulation where heat could escape; and thirdly the existing outlets are already in ideal positions in each room.



Thoughts appreciated...