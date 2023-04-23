My house is 1990. Wire for power points is obviously thicker than light switches. It is 3 wire red black and green. 3 strands of copper per wire colour I measured each strand of copper to be about 0.95mm thick. Is this 2 5mm tps cable? Can't see enough of it to read if anything is written on it and crawling in attic trying to see it was not fun
One strand is typically 1.0mm, three strands is typically 1.5mm, and seven strands is 2.5mm. Take those numbers with a grain of salt though, as the only real way to tell what you've got is to read the specs on the outer insulation.