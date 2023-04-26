SirHumphreyAppleby

Does anyone know the spindle size of the "Rockwell ShopSeries Bench Grinder 150mm 250W" sold at SuperCheapAuto? I'm after a cheap grinder to use primarily for polishing.

I tried using their contact page to ask if this was compatible with the "ToolPRO Bench Grinder Tapered Spindles 2 Piece" (M12) spindles they also sell, but the response wasn't exactly helpful.

Thank you for your email. Our teams in store are better equipped to handle this query for you, as they have access to more information on this than we do. I would recommend contacting your local store by phone, or visiting the store.

Surely, there would be standard product information sent out to stores from their head office, or are employees just expected to look at the box? The item is out of stock at my local store, so that's not an option either.