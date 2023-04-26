Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYAnyone Using Fusion 360?
MikeAqua

7326 posts

Uber Geek


#304341 26-Apr-2023 12:54
If you are what for and what machine are you running it on?




Mike

Rust
74 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3068147 26-Apr-2023 13:31
I was using Fusion360, primarily for its CAM functionality, specifically for CNC milling.

 

Initially I had it running on a 7th gen i7 laptop with GTX1050Ti graphics which ran just fine. I then upgraded to 12th gen i9 desktop, initially just using the built-in intel graphics. Fusion360 complained about inadequate graphics facilities, but it still ran. Later I added a graphics card.

 
 
 
 

wired
161 posts

Master Geek


  #3068152 26-Apr-2023 14:19
I use it for 3d designs as it is free for a hobbyist. I like the product as I have done CAD before.

 

running on an old laptop, windows i7 with 8 GB of RAM and windows 10.

Aaron2222
123 posts

Master Geek


  #3068156 26-Apr-2023 14:23
I use it occasionally for designing parts for 3D printing. It runs fine on my 2017 15" MacBook Pro (16GB RAM, an Intel Core i7-7820HQ, and AMD Radeon Pro 560 mobile graphics).



Ge0rge
1616 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3068159 26-Apr-2023 14:28
I have it on an HP Laptop running an i5 with 8GB of ram on W10. It complains occasionally when I get into projects with multiple parts, and the fans get a workout when you're orbiting.

Used to drive a router, plasma or printer.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11596 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3068160 26-Apr-2023 14:41
I use it for 3D printing - runs on my M1 MacBook totally fine along with my Ryzen workstation.

 

Depends on what kind of model you're running with. Complex - you may want something with a bit more ram.




Michael Murphy

Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

