If you are what for and what machine are you running it on?
I was using Fusion360, primarily for its CAM functionality, specifically for CNC milling.
Initially I had it running on a 7th gen i7 laptop with GTX1050Ti graphics which ran just fine. I then upgraded to 12th gen i9 desktop, initially just using the built-in intel graphics. Fusion360 complained about inadequate graphics facilities, but it still ran. Later I added a graphics card.
I use it for 3d designs as it is free for a hobbyist. I like the product as I have done CAD before.
running on an old laptop, windows i7 with 8 GB of RAM and windows 10.
I use it occasionally for designing parts for 3D printing. It runs fine on my 2017 15" MacBook Pro (16GB RAM, an Intel Core i7-7820HQ, and AMD Radeon Pro 560 mobile graphics).
I use it for 3D printing - runs on my M1 MacBook totally fine along with my Ryzen workstation.
Depends on what kind of model you're running with. Complex - you may want something with a bit more ram.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Tessie | Tesla
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.