Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYfront loader washing machine problem
ajbw

82 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#304405 1-May-2023 12:56
Send private message quote this post

We have a Fisher & Paykel WH756OP front loader washing machine which we
purchased 2017/2018.

And we have some black silk sheets. The sheets
invariably come out of the washing machine covered in small white flecks.

We have tried everything - the Drum clean cycle, Ceraclen, 1 litre white vinegar
+ hot wash(as recommended by F&P) ..... and we've checked the filter. But
still we get white flecks on the black silk sheets. On other washing too I
feel but it seems only to show up on black things.

Has anyone else experienced this problem? Or found a solution?

Create new topic
davidcole
5719 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3069967 1-May-2023 13:24
Send private message quote this post

I assume (you don't state) you're not using washing powder that isn't being liquified.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
ajbw

82 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3069987 1-May-2023 14:12
Send private message quote this post

We're using Ecostore laundry liquid. Thick and gloopy, but no solid particles visible.

robjg63
3694 posts

Uber Geek


  #3069989 1-May-2023 14:17
Send private message quote this post

Have you tried another detergent?

 

If not, there are 2 brands I use when I wash some dark stuff:

 

Reflect black wash

 

Persil black wash

 

You arent adding fabric softener at any point are you?

 

Looks like you have cleaned the machine pretty well - next step - different products.

 

 

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



neb

neb
8151 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3070093 1-May-2023 16:41
Send private message quote this post

In particular, anything with the word "Eco" or "Enviro" or "Green" in the name will have been heavily compromised in order to justify the Eco/Enviro claim - in Consumer tests some of these eco-detergents actually perform worse than just using plain water. Try some Persil Ultimate (under $10 at Countdown) and see how you go with that.

scuwp
3698 posts

Uber Geek


  #3070095 1-May-2023 16:44
Send private message quote this post

I also think this will be your detergent.  Using to much is a problem with front loaders, they only need a very small amount.  




Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity - Robert J Hanlon

hamish225
1386 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3070106 1-May-2023 17:04
Send private message quote this post

I would suggest you only use 1tsp of detergent for a full load, definitely don't use fabric softener, ever. Modern detergents are very concentrated these days. You could also wash with no detergent and put it through an additional rinse cycle if you can select that on your machine.




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*

Eva888
1565 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3070108 1-May-2023 17:10
Send private message quote this post

I often wash special dark pieces inside a laundry bag that is tightly woven. Seems to help.

I think the cause is skin that naturally sheds on to clothes and which then causes a scum that floats and gets spun onto the clothes. More likely to happen with sheets, towels and underwear that rub on skin.

Light coloured sheets might be the answer.



neb

neb
8151 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3070109 1-May-2023 17:11
Send private message quote this post

Eva888: Light coloured sheets might be the answer.

 

 

My one-time suggestion to buy brown sheets because they don't show the dirt so much got me A Look.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 