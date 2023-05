Heat lamps are typically around 275 watts each (of course some of that energy gets lots to the extraction system or roof space.

So any dedicated heater is likely too be much more powerfull.

If ripping the floor up installing underfloor heating is off the cards (or going whole hog with central heating for your home), your main options are:

Fan forced Hot wire heater Link

Fan forced Ceramic heater Link

Radiant heater Link

Low power panel heater (or a powerfull heated towel rail or two): Link

Last option is good if you want to keep it on 24/7 to keep the bathroom from getting really cold.

Other options good to provided a quick blast of heat, so the room will be warm when you get out of the shower.

Fan heater will heat the air in the room (ceramic versions cost more, but are less prone to the burnt dust smell)

Radiant heater Heats objects directly, so great for basking in front of. Also good for windy locations where heating the air is pointless. Would want to install it in a location where you don't touch it when toweling off.