Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHeat Transfer System - Limited impact
Nomad1963

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#304560 15-May-2023 11:29
Send private message quote this post

 

 

Hi all, 

 

I have a 4 roomed Weiss heat transfer system installed in my house but  it does not really warm up the rooms, although it does take the chill off; the ducting is 150 mm 

 

I know that the system is not an ideal system for the house as it is designed for a 2.4 metres ceiling height and my rooms are 3 metres

 

The air intake grill is located 3 metres from the inbuilt wood fire

 

Questions.

 

Is the intake grill too far away from the fire?

 

Would changing the intake grill to a 200 mm - now 150 mm ( using a 200 mm - 150 mm reducer ) increase the amount of warm air being transferred?

 

I am not sure if this would work or if I need to buy a stronger motor or replace all the 150 mm ducting to 200 mm

 

I am using a ceiling fan in one room which seems to help.

 

Any idea or advice would be greatly appreciated.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Nomad

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
timmmay
19215 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076297 15-May-2023 11:44
Send private message quote this post

Is the grill direct above the fire? I'd suggest you measure the temperatures above the fire and at the intake to see if moving it is worthwhile. An IR thermometer can be useful for this. I suspect above the fire would make a significant difference.

 

Another thing to look at is the diffuser in the bedrooms. The most commonly used diffusers push the air sideways across the ceiling, whereas it really needs to push it down towards the floor. This made a big difference with a ducted heat pump, it would with a heat transfer system as well. Have a look at diffuser suggestions in this thread.

 

Regarding ducting / motor, I'd look at the specifications for the ducting and the motor and see if I could work out where the bottleneck is. If you replace ducting / fan you're pretty much replacing the whole system. I'd look at this after the first two suggestions above.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12558 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076303 15-May-2023 11:58
Send private message quote this post

Our intake vent is probably about 2m from the fireplace, but takes a little while to distribute the warm air as the lounge has to warm up first. 

 

Not sure what size our intake is. All the exit vents are in standard bedrooms, and just take the chill off rather than heating the room. 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

 

Take a Lifesaving Leap with Coastguard

concordnz
340 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #3076307 15-May-2023 12:07
Send private message quote this post

Is the roof space Ducting "Insulated" this will 100% make a major difference. (I have seen some installs go 'cheap' and use non-insulated ducting, which is a recipie for fail. 
(even insulated ducting has significant heat loss - as Insulated ducting has limited thermal capacity simply due to physics.)

Changing the size of the Intake will make no different, - as it is still limited by the reducer.
Changing the 'power' of the existing in-line fan would make a difference, - and so would changing the size of the Ducting.

As people has said - the 'style' of the outlets may make quite a difference - as you may find all your hot air is 'transferring' and it is simply sitting above Head height, with your heigher ceilings (as indicated by your room, where you see benefit from the Fan. 



snowfly
494 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3076373 15-May-2023 13:25
Send private message quote this post

We have a 3 bedroom system from "Heat Trans", expanded to a 4th room, which is a SimX system, and works great, but as mentioned by others, there are a few key points to help improve the efficiency of the heat transfer system:

 

     

  1. Our inlet is approx 2.5m from the fireplace, was advised not to install it directly above fire
  2. 200mm inlet and pipe to fan
  3. Powerful 200mm fan
  4. 200mm to a 3 way spliiter > 3 x 150mm
  5. One of the 150mm ducts then splits again, 2 x 150mm, for 4th bedroom
  6. We upgraded to R1.0 rated ducts with 70mm thick insulation (standard was R0.6 ducts)
    This helped the most, plus we had some spare ceiling insulation segments, so placed these over ducts & junctions to help with less heat loss.

 

Suggest checking your duct size from inlet to fan, then fan to rooms, perhaps upgrade fan, and upgrade to better insulated ducts.

timmmay
19215 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076388 15-May-2023 14:07
Send private message quote this post

snowfly:

 

We upgraded to R1.0 rated ducts with 70mm thick insulation (standard was R0.6 ducts)

 

 

My R1.0 200mm ducting doesn't have insulation anywhere near 70mm thick. It's more like 10 - 20mm thick. 70mm thick would be closer to R3 or R4 I guess.

 

I had some R0.6 ducting removed, the insulation was really quite thin.

snowfly
494 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3076392 15-May-2023 14:12
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

snowfly:

 

We upgraded to R1.0 rated ducts with 70mm thick insulation (standard was R0.6 ducts)

 

 

My R1.0 200mm ducting doesn't have insulation anywhere near 70mm thick. It's more like 10 - 20mm thick. 70mm thick would be closer to R3 or R4 I guess.

 

I had some R0.6 ducting removed, the insulation was really quite thin.

 

 

The 70mm thick thermally insulated ducting I got was from SimX, specs here do mention R1.0: 

 

https://simx.co.nz/images/uploads/resources/02_Grilles_Diffusers_and_Ducting_Section_2022_-_Flexible_Ducting_-_Unilok_FR1.pdf 

 

 

timmmay
19215 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076411 15-May-2023 14:34
Send private message quote this post

snowfly:

 

The 70mm thick thermally insulated ducting I got was from SimX, specs here do mention R1.0: 

 

https://simx.co.nz/images/uploads/resources/02_Grilles_Diffusers_and_Ducting_Section_2022_-_Flexible_Ducting_-_Unilok_FR1.pdf 

 

 

Interesting. I don't know what brand I have, whatever the installers used. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50

D-Link Launches the New Dsr-250v2 Unified Services VPN Router
Posted 10-May-2023 17:46

AWS Launches AWS Local Zones location in Auckland
Posted 10-May-2023 08:29

OPPO Find N2 Flip Review
Posted 7-May-2023 15:41

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 