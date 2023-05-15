Hi all,

I have a 4 roomed Weiss heat transfer system installed in my house but it does not really warm up the rooms, although it does take the chill off; the ducting is 150 mm

I know that the system is not an ideal system for the house as it is designed for a 2.4 metres ceiling height and my rooms are 3 metres

The air intake grill is located 3 metres from the inbuilt wood fire

Questions.

Is the intake grill too far away from the fire?

Would changing the intake grill to a 200 mm - now 150 mm ( using a 200 mm - 150 mm reducer ) increase the amount of warm air being transferred?

I am not sure if this would work or if I need to buy a stronger motor or replace all the 150 mm ducting to 200 mm

I am using a ceiling fan in one room which seems to help.

Any idea or advice would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks

Nomad