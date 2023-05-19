Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIY Hose End Sprayer Problem
tdgeek

27678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#304601 19-May-2023 09:03
I have a hose end bottle sprayer for moss control, works well as a treatment

 

The issue is we have a 2 storey house. The spray length is good, but when I switch from water to water + treatment the spray distance is a lot less. Borrowed a 2 metre platform ladder and still cannot reach the top of the concrete roof, even if I am close to the house and guess where the liquid goes. It has Off, Water, and Liquid/Water setting, so probably not graduated. But i may have a play later and see if moving from Water to Water/Liquid is graduated or just an on or off

 

I can only think of three options

 

     

  1. Buy a third party hose end sprayer that has an adjustment for the liquid and the jet size
  2. Buy a Karcher hose end sprayer accessory and use my K5 and hope the extra grunt will reach
  3. Get a Moss guy in

 1 | 2
timmmay
19223 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3077759 19-May-2023 09:11
Get a really good water pistol and put the moss treatment in there?

 
 
 
 

tdgeek

27678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3077762 19-May-2023 09:17
timmmay:

 

Get a really good water pistol and put the moss treatment in there?

 

 

Actually thats a good idea. Any idea of how many metres they go?

 

Say the gutter is 8 metres, stand back a bit, so its now 10 metres. Add say 4 metres to reach the rooftop, if it could go 15 metres that might be an option 

 

 

 

EDIT

 

They seem to max out at 10m or so

mdf

mdf
3240 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3077764 19-May-2023 09:21
How bad is the moss or mould?

 

After some (well, lots) of trial and error with house washing options, by far and away my favourite option is the Raven telescopic brush with the integrated soap stick dispenser. It is available in different sizes. IMHO, quicker and better cleaner without getting absolutely saturated with water and/or chemicals from spraying/hosing options. Also significantly less chance of a stream of water going through a window I forgot to close before starting.

 

But while the soap is great for preventing/dealing with minor moss build up and regular house cleaning, I suspect it wouldn't cut it if dealing with a significant amount and you'd want to treat it with some kind of bleach-based treatment.



mdf

mdf
3240 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3077766 19-May-2023 09:25
Just read your additional post. 8-10 meters is a long way, regardless of how you do it. You're potentially in scaffolding territory. The mobile towers aren't too ridiculous to hire, but the ground underneath would need to be flat.

Senecio
1887 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3077769 19-May-2023 09:28
I find the wet'nforget hose end sprayers / bottles really good at reaching the top of our two story house. The product is expensive so I only bought it once then just refill with the 30s stuff you can get in Bunnings / Mitre 10.

tdgeek

27678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3077772 19-May-2023 09:35
Senecio:

 

I find the wet'nforget hose end sprayers / bottles really good at reaching the top of our two story house. The product is expensive so I only bought it once then just refill with the 30s stuff you can get in Bunnings / Mitre 10.

 

 

If your two storey house is about 8 metres to the gutter, does it go well past that? 

tdgeek

27678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3077774 19-May-2023 09:38
Senecio:

 

I find the wet'nforget hose end sprayers / bottles really good at reaching the top of our two story house. The product is expensive so I only bought it once then just refill with the 30s stuff you can get in Bunnings / Mitre 10.

 

 

For context, I stood closeish to the house, the spray on the     unit went maybe 2 metres past that, in height, about 2 metres short of the top of the roof 



Senecio
1887 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3077776 19-May-2023 09:40
It would be about 6m to the gutter but it has no problems going beyond that. I don't know for certain but the gable ends would probably get close to 8m and I can easily reach the top of the roof pitch at the gable ends.

tdgeek

27678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3077777 19-May-2023 09:42
mdf:

 

How bad is the moss or mould?

 

After some (well, lots) of trial and error with house washing options, by far and away my favourite option is the Raven telescopic brush with the integrated soap stick dispenser. It is available in different sizes. IMHO, quicker and better cleaner without getting absolutely saturated with water and/or chemicals from spraying/hosing options. Also significantly less chance of a stream of water going through a window I forgot to close before starting.

 

But while the soap is great for preventing/dealing with minor moss build up and regular house cleaning, I suspect it wouldn't cut it if dealing with a significant amount and you'd want to treat it with some kind of bleach-based treatment.

 

 

Concrete tile roof, the moss is a 3D yellow growth in a few places, not flat green moss. I've got one of those brushes mine goes to 4m I can just reach the topo of the top windows, its good for those windows, I just need to spray well above that

 

Hmm that makes gutters around 6m ? Maybe the overall roof vertical height is 8m? 

tweake
586 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3077778 19-May-2023 09:46
you probably have lower water pressure or flow restriction.

 

another way to do it is to use a separate pump.

tdgeek

27678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3077783 19-May-2023 09:55
Senecio:

 

It would be about 6m to the gutter but it has no problems going beyond that. I don't know for certain but the gable ends would probably get close to 8m and I can easily reach the top of the roof pitch at the gable ends.

 

 

Sounds good. My one is 30 Seconds Spray and Walk Away Moss  

 

If I stand on the ground, it reaches to the gutter. So even standing on a 2m platform ladder so I can just see the roof its too far. Get closer it goes 2m past the gutter, not far off vertical, so it doesnt get to the top of the roof. But I'll try the Wet and Forget one. Do you know if you can adjust the jet? On mine on Rinse mode, its a nice thin jet, goes a good way, but on the Clean mode its a wider weaker spray  

CokemonZ
873 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3077787 19-May-2023 10:23
I have a cheap waterblaster with a bottle that can suck up treatments into and have fairly successfully used the 30 seconds roofing stuff in it.

 

Edit: To spray long distances on a second story roof, not to waterblast the roof

 

Try something like that?

outdoorsnz
424 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3077791 19-May-2023 10:32
I used the 30 seconds with hose attachment to reach the top of my roof without getting on the roof.

 

Which was really handy. If you have good mains water pressure then you should be able to turn tap up to max to reach. What would be helpful here is a pressure adjuster connected to your hose end / 30 seconds bottle so you can adjust pressure to suit. To avoid running back to tap.

 

One problem with the "convenient 30 seconds hose connector" is you will use way more product depending on your water pressure that normal pump sprayer (measured product to water) despite the coverage area they say.

mdf

mdf
3240 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3077796 19-May-2023 10:51
tdgeek:

 

Concrete tile roof, the moss is a 3D yellow growth in a few places, not flat green moss. I've got one of those brushes mine goes to 4m I can just reach the topo of the top windows, its good for those windows, I just need to spray well above that

 

Hmm that makes gutters around 6m ? Maybe the overall roof vertical height is 8m? 

 

 

If there's a substantial amount actually on the roof, it might be better sorting it out from the roof? Can then scrub it off or treat it directly, rather than with a tonne of overspray that will end up in the stormwater. If any paint etc. has lifted under the moss, can also investigate and remedy.

 

I'm okay generally with heights, but we've got at least a three story drop from some points on our house. I got the absolute heebie jeebies the first time I was anywhere near it. I've now got a roofers harness for when I need to get up there, and feel pretty safe wearing that and strapped directly into a solid house pile. But otherwise would very much suggest getting in a professional with the proper safety equipment. Moss is pretty slippery at the best of times, and usually the treatment makes it even slicker.

tdgeek

27678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3077801 19-May-2023 11:09
mdf:

 

a substantial amount actually on the roof, it might be better sorting it out from the roof? Can then scrub it off or treat it directly, rather than with a tonne of overspray that will end up in the stormwater. If any paint etc. has lifted under the moss, can also investigate and remedy.

 

I'm okay generally with heights, but we've got at least a three story drop from some points on our house. I got the absolute heebie jeebies the first time I was anywhere near it. I've now got a roofers harness for when I need to get up there, and feel pretty safe wearing that and strapped directly into a solid house pile. But otherwise would very much suggest getting in a professional with the proper safety equipment. Moss is pretty slippery at the best of times, and usually the treatment makes it even slicker.

 

 

Its not the slimy green moss its yellow 3D type, not too much of it. Roof is concrete tile, but too high for me. Ill see how Wet and Forget goes otherwise call someone

 

30 seconds works well, it flakes off after a few months

