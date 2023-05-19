I have a hose end bottle sprayer for moss control, works well as a treatment

The issue is we have a 2 storey house. The spray length is good, but when I switch from water to water + treatment the spray distance is a lot less. Borrowed a 2 metre platform ladder and still cannot reach the top of the concrete roof, even if I am close to the house and guess where the liquid goes. It has Off, Water, and Liquid/Water setting, so probably not graduated. But i may have a play later and see if moving from Water to Water/Liquid is graduated or just an on or off

I can only think of three options