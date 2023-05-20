Dubai Lamp for reference (200, 400 & 600 lumen respectively, so 200 Lumen per watt):

https://www.mea.lighting.philips.com/consumer/dubai-lamp







Ultra efficient light spotted at New World Vic Park (Auckland), all work out to 210 Lumens per watt:









https://www.lighting.philips.co.nz/consumer/ultra-efficient

For comparison a New world "Value" 806Lumens, 8.5 Watt bulb runs at $4.99. And works out to 94 Lumen per watt.

And because I can't help myself, the difference in running costs between the 4W and 8.5W bulb on 18c/kWh power is $0.00081/hour, so the payback on the $20 extra purchase price is 24,691 hours (2.81 years). Under half the 50,000 hour advertised lifetime of the ultra efficient light.

So quite a logical purchase for always-on applications at least.

Basic principal behind this is if you drive LED with less power, they are more efficient and last longer, but you need more / bigger LED's to make up for the reduced light output, so the light will cost more to build.