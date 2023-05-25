Hi,

We're looking at a kitchen upgrade at a house in Paeroa. Currently has a mid 90's kitchen in pretty good condition.

Does anyone have any recommendations for an outfit that can help with:

Either

- Moving a couple of existing carcasses and redoing the doors on cupboards and drawers, then organising a new benchtop

OR

- Installing a new kitchen after we purchase the carcasses etc. from Bunnings/Placemakers (Placemakers are my preference, we have one from them in our current house and its a good kitchen).

Thanks in advance.