Kitchen Renovators - Waikato area (Paeroa)
trig42

#304662 25-May-2023 12:08
Hi,

 

 

 

We're looking at a kitchen upgrade at a house in Paeroa. Currently has a mid 90's kitchen in pretty good condition.

 

Does anyone have any recommendations for an outfit that can help with:

 

Either

 

 - Moving a couple of existing carcasses and redoing the doors on cupboards and drawers, then organising a new benchtop

 

OR

 

 - Installing a new kitchen after we purchase the carcasses etc. from Bunnings/Placemakers (Placemakers are my preference, we have one from them in our current house and its a good kitchen).

 

 

 

Thanks in advance.

Handle9
  #3079607 25-May-2023 14:27
If you are doing a new kitchen get pricing for custom cabinets. When we did ours some years ago flatpack cabinets worked out to be more expensive than custom made. We did shop around but not having blanking panels is nice.

 
 
 
 

SteveXNZ
  #3079616 25-May-2023 14:44
A lot will depend on whether your current kitchen design meets your needs, and whether the pre-packaged Placemakers units will fit without excessive dead space.

 

My wife is a kitchen designer with Kitchen Studio in Hamilton, so I'm just guessing at what she'd say.  But the key message is that the kitchen is pretty much the most important room in the house.  If you're there for the long term and want a quality kitchen crafted to your individual requirements and spaces, then upping the ante a little and using the services of a professional kitchen designer will certainly be beneficial.

trig42

  #3079619 25-May-2023 14:54
SteveXNZ:

 

A lot will depend on whether your current kitchen design meets your needs, and whether the pre-packaged Placemakers units will fit without excessive dead space.

 

My wife is a kitchen designer with Kitchen Studio in Hamilton, so I'm just guessing at what she'd say.  But the key message is that the kitchen is pretty much the most important room in the house.  If you're there for the long term and want a quality kitchen crafted to your individual requirements and spaces, then upping the ante a little and using the services of a professional kitchen designer will certainly be beneficial.

 

 

Fully agree.

 

Luckily, the kitchen that is there will suit our needs. It just needs a refresh (and a cabinet moved so we can put a 900mm oven in instead of the 600mm white box that is there now).

 

I will contact Kitchen Studio though, because as Handle9 mentions, custom can come out better. I'd rather not use flatpack (which is Bunnings - Kaboodle). Placemakers kitchens are not flatpack (they come as assembled units - add front panels and handles of your choice). Placemakers cabinets are made by Peter Hay kitchens in NZ.

