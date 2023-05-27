Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fridge/freezer tripping RCD
#304671 27-May-2023 07:45
In the last couple of days our fridge/freezer has started tripping the RCD, but the circumstances seem a bit strange. 

 

I've tried the fridge on a different circuit connected to a different RCD and it still trips.

 

The fridge/freezer trips at or very close to 6:30 each evening. It was exactly 6:30 last night and the night before my wife said it was close to 6:30. 

 

Plugging the fridge/freezer into an isolating transformer appears to reset the problem. After running connected to the transformer for 15-20 minutes I can reconnect it to the socket directly and it runs fine.

 

Any ideas on what might be causing the problem? 

 

I am assuming the fault is with the fridge/freezer rather than the house wiring? 

 

 

Have you had a read through https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=269683

 
 
 
 

2 possible issues, defrost element has developed an earth leakage fault sufficient to trip the RCD

 

 

 

or there are a number of appliances all with a small earth leakage problem the fridge itself may not be enough to trip the RCD, but all combined is enough, the fridge just pushes it over the limit.

 

 

