Insanekiwi

Over the years I have cut quite a lot of concrete and concrete tiles and pavers with a Flexovit concrete blade in my Makita circular saw. Works OK - just need to be patient.





https://www.bunnings.co.nz/flexovit-230-x-3-2-x-22-2mm-masonry-cutting-wheel_p0502537?store=9470&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI3d6otZCV_wIVxnwqCh2EPA1kEAQYAiABEgKZqvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

Once I needed to cut an engineered-stone bench top. I hired a saw similar to the one below from Kennards (right now I can’t find the saw I used on the Kennards website). Had a 105 mm diamond blade. It had tubes to deliver water to the blade and workpiece - it connected to a garden hose with a standard Gardena-type hose fitting. The hose tap was set to deliver just a minimal flow - not full bore. This would work well in your case - probably better than the circular saw/Flexovit.

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/makita-1400w-wet-tile-cutter_p0204499

I also found this on the interwebs:

https://www.google.com/search?as_q=Circular+saw+concrete+blade&as_epq=&as_oq=&as_eq=&as_nlo=&as_nhi=&lr=&cr=&as_qdr=all&as_sitesearch=&as_occt=any&safe=images&as_filetype=&tbs=#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:5b025858,vid:3ppF_1hNvH0

IMO making the cut is not too difficult but you may have trouble getting the cut where you want it to go up close to the door frame at each end.

Doing it this way I think you will be making one long cut - then removing the unwanted piece with a Kango hammer - or by by laboriously going along and chipping it out by hand with a coal chisel and a lump hammer. If you were really keen you could make multiple parallel cuts to make the chipping-out easier and tidier.