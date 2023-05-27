Insanekiwi

Hello
I have a garage entrance which I would like to cut by something like 1.5cm x 3cm x by about 5m. It’s the lip of the garage entrance where the wheels hit as you enter. It’s hard to explain it but basically the garage door is currently sitting on the garage floor level and when there is a lot of rain it seems to let little bit through. If I can get the door to come down little lower but cutting a lip out - it should not let any water in. I think it’s a mistake by the builders.
Can a small thin layer can be cut tidily through the entire length of the garage entrance?