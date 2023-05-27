Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIYConcrete cutting (only very small piece. Possible?)
Insanekiwi

488 posts

Ultimate Geek


#304678 27-May-2023 20:08
Hello

I have a garage entrance which I would like to cut by something like 1.5cm x 3cm x by about 5m. It’s the lip of the garage entrance where the wheels hit as you enter. It’s hard to explain it but basically the garage door is currently sitting on the garage floor level and when there is a lot of rain it seems to let little bit through. If I can get the door to come down little lower but cutting a lip out - it should not let any water in. I think it’s a mistake by the builders.

Can a small thin layer can be cut tidily through the entire length of the garage entrance?


RunningMan
7500 posts

Uber Geek


  #3080148 27-May-2023 20:50
Photo?

 
 
 
 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6837 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3080155 27-May-2023 21:11
Over the years I have cut quite a lot of concrete and concrete tiles and pavers with a Flexovit concrete blade in my Makita circular saw. Works OK - just need to be patient.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/flexovit-230-x-3-2-x-22-2mm-masonry-cutting-wheel_p0502537?store=9470&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI3d6otZCV_wIVxnwqCh2EPA1kEAQYAiABEgKZqvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

Once I needed to cut an engineered-stone bench top. I hired a saw similar to the one below from Kennards (right now I can’t find the saw I used on the Kennards website). Had a 105 mm diamond blade. It had tubes to deliver water to the blade and workpiece - it connected to a garden hose with a standard Gardena-type hose fitting. The hose tap was set to deliver just a minimal flow - not full bore. This would work well in your case - probably better than the circular saw/Flexovit.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/makita-1400w-wet-tile-cutter_p0204499

 

I also found this on the interwebs:

 

https://www.google.com/search?as_q=Circular+saw+concrete+blade&as_epq=&as_oq=&as_eq=&as_nlo=&as_nhi=&lr=&cr=&as_qdr=all&as_sitesearch=&as_occt=any&safe=images&as_filetype=&tbs=#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:5b025858,vid:3ppF_1hNvH0

 

IMO making the cut is not too difficult but you may have trouble getting the cut where you want it to go up close to the door frame at each end.

 

Doing it this way I think you will be making one long cut - then removing the unwanted piece with a Kango hammer - or by by laboriously going along and chipping it out by hand with a coal chisel and a lump hammer. If you were really keen you could make multiple parallel cuts to make the chipping-out easier and tidier.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Dingbatt
6216 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3080160 27-May-2023 21:32
I know this is the DIY thread but…..

 

It might be worth getting a concrete grinding contractor to give you a quote for doing the rebate in the concrete that you are after. The reason being, it may be difficult to get a decent finish on the concrete you cut, which means you’ll have to either get a grinder and diy it. Or get a contractor in anyway.

 

I tried to do a diy cut and grind job to get a rebate for a side door we installed on our shed. Suffice to say the job ended up being covered by tiles to hide the bodgy bits! Mind you it was pre YouTube, so there was a lot more winging it involved.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996



Insanekiwi

488 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3080161 27-May-2023 21:36
Thank you all. I am going to get a professional as you mentioned. But I wonder if the horizontal cut (vertical cut seems easy as per the video!) can be done neatly and I want a sharp and tidy cut.

Vertical will have the depth control and just going straight. Horizontal cut will have nothing to lean against unless they have a specialised tools… or I guess their know how.

I will enquire and get back see how they do it!

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6837 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3080163 27-May-2023 21:42
@Insanekiwi Might have been good if you had said in your OP that you were going to get a contractor in. It certainly sounded as if you were looking for advice on how to do it yourself -  “… I would like to cut… “. And as pointed out previously, this is a DIY forum.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Insanekiwi

488 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3080164 27-May-2023 21:44
Sorry! After reading your very thorough in depth reply - I decided this is no go zone for me! Don’t want to cause irreversible damage to my 3 year old garage!

hsvhel
1030 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3080166 27-May-2023 21:47
It sounds like you need drainage of some form



SomeoneSomewhere
951 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3080172 27-May-2023 22:15
hsvhel:

 

It sounds like you need drainage of some form

 

 

Not really - as I understand it,  rain etc. hits the garage door, and runs down the outside of it. This is pretty much unavoidable.

 

When it gets to the bottom of the garage door, the garage door rests on the flat garage floor, so the rain running down the door hits the garage floor and forms a puddle. Some will go outside and drain down the drive, some comes back inside. 

 

If you either a) slope the concrete where the door rests, or b) cut a recess so that there's a ~10mm step to inside, but no step to outside, then this puddle can only flow outside.

 

 

 

Getting this detail right is a bit tricky and requires actual competent contractors and planning, because the garage door is one of the last things to go in, while pouring the slab is one of the first.


Insanekiwi

488 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3080174 27-May-2023 22:19
Thanks. I do have drains right outside. Someone somewhere’s description is bang on. In Wellington with wind also blowing so hard doesn’t help that situation either.

I am looking at the garage floor sealing strip - I might this give a go first. It looks like it will do the job.

https://www.trademe.co.nz/home-living/outdoor-garden-conservatory/sheds-garages-storage/garages/auction-4142173043.htm

It suggests using butyl based glue - but can’t any glue that can be used outdoor work?







