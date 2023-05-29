I would like to control via z-wave remotely a fan's speed. The fan is inline duct fan, which I am setting up for positive pressure ventilation system. It has the following wiring diagram (provided by the manufacturer). And I have found this device https://smarthomedirect.com.au/product/qubino-z-wave-dimmer-0-10v/ to connect to 10v interface. Could you please double check and confirm if this controller will be compatible with Blue/Black wires interface as per the following diagram? Also, do you know if I can get the same z-wave device in NZ? Or is it normal to order these products from AU?



