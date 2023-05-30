I have asked 20 different companies for quotes for Positive Pressure Ventilation and Balanced Pressure Ventilation with Heat Exchanger. It turned out this topic is very much heated in NZ. My findings are:

- PPS sales people tell that heat exchanger is not efficient for the money asked.

- BPS sales people tell that the PPS is not good because it pushes out all the heat from a house causing higher power bills.

- Sales people who sell both systems let me to choose saying BPS is better and so more expensive so it is for me to choose what suits my budget.

It is all great but unhelpful. So, I am posting it here with hope you could help me to review my thinking and confirm who is right who is wrong.

I have found that:

If I consider only manual controllers, I save about 1000NZD for any type of system. And I actually need only manually controlled systems as these will be connected to home automation anyway and be controller by my automation depending on temperatures, humidity and weather forecasts.

If I DIY, it will save me 1000-1500 on average, which is great, it is only 4-6 hours job really.

Price wise:

The cheapest but least powerful (500m3/h) PPS would cost me about 2000NZD (DIY) for 6 outlets. And 1600NZD (DIY) if I source great power fan (1200m3/h) from hvac company directly and ducts and components separately (i.e. not as a complete kit, but I would need to know exactly what I need, which I know now). PPS would be able to source the air from outside or from the roof cavity, again controlled programmatically by my automation. Yes, I know the air from roof cavity is dusty, but I checked it is actually warmer on average (so can ventilate more intensively or use that heat, although I know it would be only marginal) and with F8 grade filter dust is a solved problem. PPS would push the air through the bathrooms and kitchen exhaust pipes, which are always open, but vented when bathrooms or kitchen are used.

The cheapest and the least powerful BPS with a heat exchanger would be around 4500NZD, but only good enough for 5 outlets, not 6 as per my requirements. 6 outlets is 5400. BPS at this price would only source the air from outside.

So, I would say 3000-3500NZD price difference on average.

Problem solving wise:

Both system will solve moisture no worries. My home is modern and relatively dry but colder days cause condensation of window frames.

I am more worried about getting continuously fresh air in for better health and better sleep. And here is the biggest puzzle among 3 choices: 1. stop PPS or slow it down significantly during colder nights (<6 degrees), which might be OK as the fresh air would be brought during a day multiple times anyway 2. do not stop PPS but have heatpumps going full on, which might be not ok as the powerful fan can replace the entire air in the house in 30 minutes 3. get BBS with heat exchanger and keep it running during colder nights...



The 1 and 2 are more or less clear. Now about the 3. If air temperature inside is 20 degrees and air outside is let's say 4 (coldish average in Christchurch during nights), then after the heat exchanger, the coming air would be (20 - 4) / 2 = 12. Taking into account the exchanger is only 80% efficient on maximum, it would be 12 * 0.8 = 9.6 at best. Taking into account heat loss in 20 meters of ducting (R0.6-0.8 insulated), I heard 1 degree loss for each 3 meters on average, it could be well close to 6-7 degrees. At this incoming temperature, it looks like the BPS should be turned off too or face higher power bills for heat pumps, as it is only 2-3 degrees higher than what I would get with PPS, but 3.5K more expensive. If I am correct above (?) it means the heat exchanger does not actually make a big difference in usability comparing with choices 1 or 2 with PPS. And so, I should be getting down the road to spend 1700NZD for way more powerful PPS and ventilate more intensively during a day and have an option to switch over automatically from/to outside/roof cavity. Is there anything I am missing?