Hi all,

I've just moved into a new house and trying to connect washing machine up.

Previously, there was just a drain hole i could insert the drain pipe into, but this one is different.

As per pic below, when i clamp ont he drain pipe, it always leaks:

What i think i need is the rubber end bit to put on end of pipe, then put the clamp on, but neithe rbunnings or mitre 10 sell it.

Any ideas? I had a plumber around the other day and he just suggested getting the rubber bit...

Cheers,