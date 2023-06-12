Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Buteline joint dripping very slowly
#305905 12-Jun-2023 19:55
Hi all

 

During a recent under-house pipe inspection, I found one of my hot water pipes has a very slow leak at a T-junction. The leak was only apparent because the ground nearby was darker and a bit softer than the rest of the ground. No dripping nor puddles, so clearly very slow. 

 

The pipes are buteline, using the standard fittings. A plumber who visited once told me that buteline use their own sizes, so you need to use their tools for any work. I don't own a clamping tool.

 

My question is, if a fitting is leaking, can you just re-clamp it to stop it, or is it stuffed and needs replacing altogether? Just trying to decide the best way to resolve this, as I don't really want to have to call a plumber out just to tighten a fitting if I can do it myself.

You can rent the tool at bunnings.

 

I gave up with crimping because its a single use thing and I am moving things around as I get thru the changes here so got the push in ones that you can undo from mitre10 instead.




