Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYSound profing an internal wall
David321

295 posts

Ultimate Geek


#305908 13-Jun-2023 07:40
Send private message quote this post

Hi all, 

 

 

 

I am currently in the process of soundproofing (to a certain extent) an internal wall in my house.

 

I don't want to make the wall any thicker as that would mean cutting the carpet back and relaying the tack strip etc which I am not to keen on due to hassle and time constraints.

 

I have removed the gib on one side of the wall exposing the framing which is 100mm thick (old rimu), now I am looking for a good (but reasonably priced) acoustic insulation to go in the wall which brings me to my question.

 

I see mammoth make an acoustic insulation and their most effective one (for 90mm thick) is their r.25. The thing is, I have just insulated another wall for heat retention with earthwool glasswool in insulation which has an r value of 2.6 and is significantly cheaper the the mammoth acoustic insulation leading me to think, does the r value relate directly to the acoustic performance?

 

If so I feel I would be better off using the earthwool glasswool insulation as it has a higher r value, I could even get their r2.8 cheaper than the mammoth r2.5. Or perhaps their is more to acoustic insulation than just the r value which makes the mammoth superior?

 

Also, if anyone has an tips on further steps to sound proofing a wall id love to hear them, I am currently looking into acoustic flush boxes for the plugs and light switch on that wall also.




_David_

Create new topic
Torquenstein
102 posts

Master Geek


  #3089260 13-Jun-2023 08:38
Send private message quote this post

Below is a good resource on different options for Noise Control including cost/noise benefit.

 

I ended up double stacking standard 13mm in my home office but could not justify noiseline/Gib Rails. Used pink batts noise insulation and sealed with silicon all joints/ corners. Happy enough with results.

 

 

 

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1JjHWJvl7y31sN2yU1QbUb13w7Pqfx7n-bMwGkj6wLIo/edit#gid=0

 

 

 

From what I read mass and isolation are more important for noise transfer than the insulation choice so stacking gib / double walling or in America they talk about using MVL sheet between drywall layers but couldn't really source in NZ. 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Canuckabroad
50 posts

Geek


  #3089261 13-Jun-2023 08:41
Send private message quote this post

The R-value doesn't directly relate to noise-cancelling, but thickness and density do.  A mineral wool like Rockwool Safe & Sound is the gold standard but is more expensive, while your standard fibreglass isn't quite as effective at dampening noise it's probably better value for money.  Pick the thickest batt that will fit in the cavity and make sure there aren't any gaps just the same way you would if you were insulating an external wall.  Sound will find a way through the holes or gaps in a wall just like heat does - holes cut for electrical or other wiring will allow a surprising amount of sound through unless they are contained (and again, anything that makes the wall more airtight will also decrease noise transfer).

Handsomedan
5592 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3089262 13-Jun-2023 08:48
Send private message quote this post

Found this on the net which covers the difference between thermal and acoustic insulation, but as has been said already - it's density, rather than thermal properties or r rating that matters with soundproofing. 

 

https://pricewiseinsulation.com.au/blog/difference-between-thermal-and-acoustic-insulation/

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1360 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3089281 13-Jun-2023 09:37
Send private message quote this post

One trick is to use a different density and or thickness gib on one side. eg use noiseline/braceline and even better use 13mm if that small extra thickness won't be a problem for you.

 

sealing up around the flush boxes and edges will make a huge difference

 

Without making the wall thicker you will always get transfer through the studs and dwangs, so doing much more than putting in sound batts or similar (in addition to the above) will be a waste of time




Matthew

Bung
5105 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3089286 13-Jun-2023 09:49
Send private message quote this post

When sarked walls were gibbed it was often above the skirting. You could still add more gib without reducing floor dimensions.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 