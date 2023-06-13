Hi all,

I am currently in the process of soundproofing (to a certain extent) an internal wall in my house.

I don't want to make the wall any thicker as that would mean cutting the carpet back and relaying the tack strip etc which I am not to keen on due to hassle and time constraints.

I have removed the gib on one side of the wall exposing the framing which is 100mm thick (old rimu), now I am looking for a good (but reasonably priced) acoustic insulation to go in the wall which brings me to my question.

I see mammoth make an acoustic insulation and their most effective one (for 90mm thick) is their r.25. The thing is, I have just insulated another wall for heat retention with earthwool glasswool in insulation which has an r value of 2.6 and is significantly cheaper the the mammoth acoustic insulation leading me to think, does the r value relate directly to the acoustic performance?

If so I feel I would be better off using the earthwool glasswool insulation as it has a higher r value, I could even get their r2.8 cheaper than the mammoth r2.5. Or perhaps their is more to acoustic insulation than just the r value which makes the mammoth superior?

Also, if anyone has an tips on further steps to sound proofing a wall id love to hear them, I am currently looking into acoustic flush boxes for the plugs and light switch on that wall also.