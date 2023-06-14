We need to replace our double folding clothes line and would appreciate any recommendations or comments.
We have a hills branded one, its been awesome for the small space its in. Been impressed with the build quality etc.
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/hills-23-5m-woodland-grey-long-folding-clothesline_p0389257
We have a 10 - 12 year old Hills folding clothes line, it's on its last legs. Looking at the link from Jase the design has improved quite a bit since then. I'd probably buy another given the improvements, but I'd also look at M10, who tend to have better quality brands.
timmmay: I don't know if miter 10 have better brands in this range, just generally their brands are better quality than Bunnings
lol each store generally has 3 differe tares, low, ie a store brand, sometimes a mid and a high tare.
In each tare they are pretty similar in quality between the stores.