Fog

Fog

302 posts

Ultimate Geek


#305931 14-Jun-2023 15:12
We need to replace our double folding clothes line and would appreciate any recommendations or comments.

Jase2985
12195 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090032 14-Jun-2023 15:18
We have a hills branded one, its been awesome for the small space its in. Been impressed with the build quality etc.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/hills-23-5m-woodland-grey-long-folding-clothesline_p0389257 

 
 
 
 

timmmay
19286 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090035 14-Jun-2023 15:26
We have a 10 - 12 year old Hills folding clothes line, it's on its last legs. Looking at the link from Jase the design has improved quite a bit since then. I'd probably buy another given the improvements, but I'd also look at M10, who tend to have better quality brands.

Jase2985
12195 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090041 14-Jun-2023 15:30
timmmay:

 

We have a 10 - 12 year old Hills folding clothes line, it's on its last legs. Looking at the link from Jase the design has improved quite a bit since then. I'd probably buy another given the improvements, but I'd also look at M10, who tend to have better quality brands.

 

 

like?



timmmay
19286 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090047 14-Jun-2023 15:45
The paint is starting to come off in places. The arms that stick out support the cross beams, where they meet are joiners that are partly plastic, they are corroding and going green. Some of the metal bolts are rusting. The plastic around the hinges are looking quite worse for wear, like it's about to start disintegrating.

Jase2985
12195 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090049 14-Jun-2023 15:48
sorry should have been more specific in my quote

 

timmmay:

 

but I'd also look at M10, who tend to have better quality brands.

 

 

like?

 

 

timmmay
19286 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090054 14-Jun-2023 15:53
I don't know if miter 10 have better brands in this range, just generally their brands are better quality than Bunnings

Jase2985
12195 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090068 14-Jun-2023 17:09
timmmay: I don't know if miter 10 have better brands in this range, just generally their brands are better quality than Bunnings

 

lol each store generally has 3 differe tares, low, ie a store brand, sometimes a mid and a high tare.

 

In each tare they are pretty similar in quality between the stores.

