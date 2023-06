Hi guy's

i understand that if a wet back in a fire isnt used then they should not be blanked/bunged off...

Correct??

we have picked up a secound hand fire that has a wetback and we arre not going to use the wet back. yes i understand that running the fire with out it hooked up will bugger the wet piping inside.

it's going into a container .

other question is therre any reason i cant have the flue installed so it goes out the wall insteed of the roof??

thanks guys