Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBlinds for a narrow window recess
eranda

22 posts

Geek


#305936 14-Jun-2023 21:53
Send private message quote this post

Just thought to ask the question to see what other ideas are available 😀

 

We have a sliding door but the window frame depth is 37mm. And also the height of the window is 2.5m and the width is 2.7m. Planning to put up one motorized blockout blind. 

 

 

 

According to the blind guys, options are limited, their roller blinds can be fixed into the recessed window frame, but they will stick out like below. Not the perfect look I'm after.

 

 

Also, another option is to mount it outside the window recess. But again kitchen cabinets are going up to the ceiling. The distance to the cabinet door (when opened) from the wall is 60mm. See below. 

 

 

I need to check again with the blind guys if this 60mm space is enough to mount the blind. Then blind height becomes 2.7m. 

 

Any suggestions? 

Create new topic
rscole86
4680 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090144 14-Jun-2023 22:02
Send private message quote this post

Are motorised honeycomb blinds a thing? No idea if they'll fit that space though.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
eranda

22 posts

Geek


  #3090147 14-Jun-2023 22:30
Send private message quote this post

rscole86: Are motorised honeycomb blinds a thing? No idea if they'll fit that space though.

 

 

 

They said they can fix honeycomb sliding blinds, basically, they run on tracks, open and close same as the sliding door. And more than double the price of a blind. And to be honest, that is going to ruin the look of the whole house.  

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 