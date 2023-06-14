Just thought to ask the question to see what other ideas are available 😀

We have a sliding door but the window frame depth is 37mm. And also the height of the window is 2.5m and the width is 2.7m. Planning to put up one motorized blockout blind.

According to the blind guys, options are limited, their roller blinds can be fixed into the recessed window frame, but they will stick out like below. Not the perfect look I'm after.

Also, another option is to mount it outside the window recess. But again kitchen cabinets are going up to the ceiling. The distance to the cabinet door (when opened) from the wall is 60mm. See below.

I need to check again with the blind guys if this 60mm space is enough to mount the blind. Then blind height becomes 2.7m.

Any suggestions?