I'm needing to purchase a second battery for our Ryobi lawnmower, but have been put off thus far by the high price; I see on TM a few traders selling incredibly cheap batteries, eg this one claims to be 5000mAh and is selling for $129:

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/building-renovation/tools/power-tools/batteries-chargers/listing/4178098460?bof=Bdyqq9od

It also claims to be 40V (?), and there are other sus warning signs like the reversed images.

While I know I'm not going to get the same performance as from an OEM battery, this is about one-third of the cost. But I'm also assuming they're likely to be the equivalent of the multitudes of poor-quality batteries on sale on AE etc.

Best to avoid this or is it worth the money?

Has anyone experience with non-OEM batteries in Ryobi products that they'd actually recommend as value for money?

Thanks for any advice.