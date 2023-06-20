We've got a bad rodent problem happening on Waiheke and have tried using the Kiwicare No Rats & Mice and it works about as well as most Kiwicare products - which is to say, "not at all".

I know there's a service on the island and they have been really effective because they are using a different bait that is, as they say, "like lollys for rats." Of course, they are keeping their secret source under wraps.

Anyone here have any experience with the various rodent pellet products on the market and can advise what's the best? And also, what's a good bait station so the rodents can get into the bait, but not any local dogs or cats?