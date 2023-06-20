Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
We've got a bad rodent problem happening on Waiheke and have tried using the Kiwicare No Rats & Mice and it works about as well as most Kiwicare products - which is to say, "not at all".

 

I know there's a service on the island and they have been really effective because they are using a different bait that is, as they say, "like lollys for rats."  Of course, they are keeping their secret source under wraps.

 

Anyone here have any experience with the various rodent pellet products on the market and can advise what's the best? And also, what's a good bait station so the rodents can get into the bait, but not any local dogs or cats?

i find talon effective. i use another brand at work which is ok but harder to use.

 

best thing is to use one with hole in the centre. you can either screw a block to a board, or run a bit of fencing wire through them and bend the ends up. a bit of downpipe makes a bait station with the wire clip over the ends. main thing is that they can't drag the bait away so they will chew it. but the bait still moves around.

 

prefer the waxy type as the dry types tend to leave a powdery mess behind.

 

the big thing is also knowing where to put it. 

 
 
 
 

We've just managed to get rid of a rat (we think) that took up residence in our garage, using Kiwicare No Rats & Mice One Feed blocks.

 

I had a spare PoE camera running in the garage (for testing), and by luck it detected the rat.
In the following weeks we tried traditional traps, first ones were too small (camera caught rat feeding then jumping out of trap), and then it never went near bigger trap.

 

First night of setting Kiwicare bait, it took it, and 5 days later, no more rat movement detected, so fairly sure it worked.

 

In the past we placed rat/mice bait in a short piece of pvc pipe (like a downpipe offcut), so cats/dogs couldn't get into bait inside.

to add, rats are very wary. can be very trap shy. they do not like things that move when they walk on them or boxes to put there heads in. so with tubes make sure its weighted down and a wide open bait station. mice they don't care, they are a bit stupid.

 

most of mine is simply a hunk of wood with a bait block screwed to it with a big enough screw so they can't pull it off the screw head. up against a wall somewhere warm and cosy and behind stuff hidden away. 

