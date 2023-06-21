How is every one cleaning there aluminum louvres?

I have had my louvre set up installed about a year ago and it appears to have a build up of dirt an bird excrement on them.

I want to be able to clean them with out damaging the powder coat and voiding the warranty that they have and i came across this product

Alu Guard its made in new zealand seems to be the only product that specializes in cleaning powdercoated aluminum louvres has any one tried it before?

here is there website https://protectivesolutions.co.nz/