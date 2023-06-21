I have no carpentry skills to speak of but I keep finding myself doing DIY woodworking jobs. I used to build stuff with hammer and nail until I discovered battery drills. These days practically everything I do is screwed (sometimes in both senses of the word).

I prefer screws over nails because it is so much easier (I’m not very strong) and the power drill gives me a sense of … well, power. It is so cool the way the screws just go in. Another important advantage is that screws are so much easier to undo than nails when I get it wrong, which is often. Which brings me to the subject of this post: Are screws better than nails and is there any reason still to use nails?