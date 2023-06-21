Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rikkitic

Awrrr
16688 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#306024 21-Jun-2023 16:11


I have no carpentry skills to speak of but I keep finding myself doing DIY woodworking jobs. I used to build stuff with hammer and nail until I discovered battery drills. These days practically everything I do is screwed (sometimes in both senses of the word).  

 

I prefer screws over nails because it is so much easier (I’m not very strong) and the power drill gives me a sense of … well, power. It is so cool the way the screws just go in. Another important advantage is that screws are so much easier to undo than nails when I get it wrong, which is often. Which brings me to the subject of this post: Are screws better than nails and is there any reason still to use nails? 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

wellygary
7208 posts

Uber Geek


  #3093090 21-Jun-2023 16:21


Is there any reason still to use nails? 

 

Cost, if you're  building a fence, or something big, the difference soon adds up..

 

 

 

100 100mm screws will run you ~$30 bucks at Bunnings, 30c each 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/zenith-14-10-x-100mm-galvanised-type-17-bugle-head-timber-batten-screws-100-pack_p2410120

 

$111 will get you 15kg of 100mm nails ( 100mm*4mm galv jolt heads are 88/kg)so that's  1320 per pack or 8.5c each 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/nz-nails-jolt-head-100x4mm-15kg-galv-nail_p0624662

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Jase2985
12226 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3093091 21-Jun-2023 16:21


it all depends on what you are trying to do.

 

nails have greater shear strength than regular screws, unless you go for structural ones. nails will tend to pull out of timber if it is constantly expanding or contracting like fences.

 

I use screws for everything and have about 30 different boxes of them of all different types.

Jase2985
12226 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3093094 21-Jun-2023 16:27


wellygary:

 

Is there any reason still to use nails? 

 

Cost, if you're  building a fence, or something big, the difference soon adds up..

 

 

 

100 100mm screws will run you ~$30 bucks at Bunnings, 30c each 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/zenith-14-10-x-100mm-galvanised-type-17-bugle-head-timber-batten-screws-100-pack_p2410120

 

$111 will get you 15kg of 100mm nails ( 100mm*4mm galv jolt heads are 88/kg)so that's  1320 per pack or 8.5c each 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/nz-nails-jolt-head-100x4mm-15kg-galv-nail_p0624662

 

 

 

 

but then weigh up how you are going to install the nails. gonna have a sore arm after hitting in that many. barely use one battery on an impact driver.

 

The nails you posted are pretty average for outdoor fencing applications and they are smooth shanks which offer little holding power in timber that regularly swells.

 

price up ones that work in a nail gun and a ring shank.

 

These are what i used, 500 for $120, and were excellent. will hold much better than nails and wont pull out.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/zenith-10g-x-100mm-tufcote-square-drive-treated-pine-screw-500-pack_p0083585



Bung
5133 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#3093097 21-Jun-2023 16:36


wellygary:

Is there any reason still to use nails? 


Cost, if you're  building a fence, or something big, the difference soon adds up..


 


100 100mm screws will run you ~$30 bucks at Bunnings, 30c each 


https://www.bunnings.co.nz/zenith-14-10-x-100mm-galvanised-type-17-bugle-head-timber-batten-screws-100-pack_p2410120




With a bit of preplanned you can get the 100 screws from somewhere like J A Building Supplies for $17 pick up North Shore or combined courier fee with other stuff.

You can use screws to hold things in place while you hand nail and then recover the screws.

tweake
682 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3093098 21-Jun-2023 16:36


Rikkitic:

 

I have no carpentry skills to speak of but I keep finding myself doing DIY woodworking jobs. I used to build stuff with hammer and nail until I discovered battery drills. These days practically everything I do is screwed (sometimes in both senses of the word).  

 

I prefer screws over nails because it is so much easier (I’m not very strong) and the power drill gives me a sense of … well, power. It is so cool the way the screws just go in. Another important advantage is that screws are so much easier to undo than nails when I get it wrong, which is often. Which brings me to the subject of this post: Are screws better than nails and is there any reason still to use nails? 

 

 

 

 

nails are actually stronger. screws tend to be more brittle. but screws don't pull out so easily. so it does matter what you use depending on what your building. 

richms
26165 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3093099 21-Jun-2023 16:37


Nails are in a nail gun so faster and easier. Who puts them in by hand other than a one off tempory thing to wrap a string line around?






tweake
682 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3093103 21-Jun-2023 16:41


richms:

 

Nails are in a nail gun so faster and easier. Who puts them in by hand other than a one off tempory thing to wrap a string line around?

 

 

how many DIYers buy nail guns.

 

 



johno1234
941 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3093117 21-Jun-2023 16:59


Rikkitic:

 

I have no carpentry skills to speak of but I keep finding myself doing DIY woodworking jobs. I used to build stuff with hammer and nail until I discovered battery drills. These days practically everything I do is screwed (sometimes in both senses of the word).  

 

I prefer screws over nails because it is so much easier (I’m not very strong) and the power drill gives me a sense of … well, power. It is so cool the way the screws just go in. Another important advantage is that screws are so much easier to undo than nails when I get it wrong, which is often. Which brings me to the subject of this post: Are screws better than nails and is there any reason still to use nails? 

 

 

 

 

If you are liking your battery drill for driving screws, you will love an impact driver. Much more torque but much easier to hold. You do have to be a bit more careful not to over-torque screws though. 

 

As others have said, nails for large quantity jobs like fence palings as screws would be a bit of expense overkill. Last fence I built I was lucky enough to borrow a mate's Paslode nail gun. Otherwise I would just hire one.

 

 

cshwone
962 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3093118 21-Jun-2023 17:02


tweake:

 

richms:

 

Nails are in a nail gun so faster and easier. Who puts them in by hand other than a one off tempory thing to wrap a string line around?

 

 

how many DIYers buy nail guns.

 

 

 

 

 

 

I have two, framing and finishing. Both run of my compressor and have worked out very cost effective. 

mattwnz
19085 posts

Uber Geek


  #3093120 21-Jun-2023 17:04


johno1234:

 

Rikkitic:

 

I have no carpentry skills to speak of but I keep finding myself doing DIY woodworking jobs. I used to build stuff with hammer and nail until I discovered battery drills. These days practically everything I do is screwed (sometimes in both senses of the word).  

 

I prefer screws over nails because it is so much easier (I’m not very strong) and the power drill gives me a sense of … well, power. It is so cool the way the screws just go in. Another important advantage is that screws are so much easier to undo than nails when I get it wrong, which is often. Which brings me to the subject of this post: Are screws better than nails and is there any reason still to use nails? 

 

 

 

 

If you are liking your battery drill for driving screws, you will love an impact driver. Much more torque but much easier to hold. You do have to be a bit more careful not to over-torque screws though. 

 

As others have said, nails for large quantity jobs like fence palings as screws would be a bit of expense overkill. Last fence I built I was lucky enough to borrow a mate's Paslode nail gun. Otherwise I would just hire one.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basically it seems to come down to cost. But if you don't have a nailgun, then an impact driver is a lot easier and less work than using a hammer.  I used screws on a fence and it is a saving when you may have to remove pailings later one. Still alot cheaper than getting someone in to do the work, plus DIY can result in a better finish as you can spend more time doing it right..

richms
26165 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3093121 21-Jun-2023 17:04


tweake:

 

richms:

 

Nails are in a nail gun so faster and easier. Who puts them in by hand other than a one off tempory thing to wrap a string line around?

 

 

how many DIYers buy nail guns.

 

 

I have several cheap pneumatic ones that I use for brads etc, large staples.

 

Have one pneumatic framing nailer but I went too cheap on that and it wont go into hard woods even at over 7 bar which is all my compressor goes to.

 

Waiting for someone to get the ryobi one+ and see how that goes into NZ native house wood before I pull the trigger on getting one.






Jase2985
12226 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3093124 21-Jun-2023 17:20


Its about $80 to hire a framing nailer for 4h. that easily cuts into to any saving you might make from using nails over screws to build a fence. Unless you know someone with a nail gun or you need to buy one then i cant seem much saving

 

Personal preference of course but i prefer screws for fences.

 

 

johno1234
941 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3093125 21-Jun-2023 17:22


Jase2985:

 

Its about $80 to hire a framing nailer for 4h. that easily cuts into to any saving you might make from using nails over screws to build a fence. Unless you know someone with a nail gun or you need to buy one then i cant seem much saving

 

Personal preference of course but i prefer screws for fences.

 

 

Yeah, but think how much it saves your arm! Also very quick with a nailer, slow with screws, slower with a hammer.

 

 

mattwnz
19085 posts

Uber Geek


  #3093127 21-Jun-2023 17:23


Jase2985:

 

Its about $80 to hire a framing nailer for 4h. that easily cuts into to any saving you might make from using nails over screws to build a fence. Unless you know someone with a nail gun or you need to buy one then i cant seem much saving

 

Personal preference of course but i prefer screws for fences.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The other benefit of screws on fences is they shouldn't pull out like nails can. There are professionally installed fences near me where over time the timber has warped and pulled out the nails. 

Dynamic
3496 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3093151 21-Jun-2023 19:24


@Rikkitic if you've not already seen the tip somewhere, putting a touch of soap onto a screw allows it to drive in a lot easier.  I do this when driving in longer screws which gives more friction.




