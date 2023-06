I built a desktop for a standing desk frame using a large pine sheet, and the stain is coming off on my hands and clothes.

I used some Briwax stain followed by about 4 coats of Danish oil. This was over 2 years ago and the stain is still bleeding out onto my hands or sometimes onto my clothes or legs from the underside of the desk.

I'd prefer not to go down the polyurethane path, so any other tips for sealing the desk so this doesn't happen.