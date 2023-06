I've got a Kogan USB travel charger I've been using for a couple of years. Recentl I had to swap one of the clip over adapters and one of the pins moved inside the unit.

The unit appears to be almost sealed, but it looks like I should be able to release the case on one side. Has anyone managed to open one of these before and can provide any tips on where the clips might be. They no longer stock this unit and it looks like a relatively simple repair once the unit is open.