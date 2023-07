I have the Airtouch4, integrated with Home Assistant. I imagine it's fairly similar. I have heaps of automations for it, which control temperatures and also damper positions. I have a custom dashboard that works well on my PC and phone, not much to look at but very functional. For example, I can override the damper AirTouch decides to use with one click, which is quite helpful if I want to give a room a quick boost. I also built a module using AppDaemon that lets me use a slider to turn the Airtouch (or any device really) off in x minutes, which includes optionally changing it to fan mode for a couple of minutes before turning it off - I don't like just turning it straight off I figure there's still a lot of heat in the system. I use this custom integration.

Curious to hear how much your system cost, with heat pump size (kw) and how many zones you have. From memory I paid about $14K a few years ago for four zones and it's a 10-11kw Daikin. I suspect I got a fairly good deal and prices have gone up.