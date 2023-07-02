Not everyone needs a ducted system, my wife doesn't like ours much, but that's partly because she didn't like the installers. The simplicity of individual units or multi-split can have advantages, such as not requiring returns and having each room however you want it.

Don't write off the option for a small unit for each room, if you have the space, those things can be super efficient. I have a Daikin 2.5kw system for my office, which is 2.5x4m or so, similar to a bedroom. The room has two windows, double glazed, and an external door. If it was 12 degrees in the office at 6am when the heat pump goes on, and the outside temperature is maybe 10 - 12 degrees all day, and I'm in here from 7am to 4pm, it uses about 2 - 3 units of power to keep the office at 24 degrees. It's really efficient.

Ducted is way more hassle to install, to tweak to how you like, and to manage to be how you want things. If I was doing another house now I'd think hard about what I wanted. Main advantage of ducted is they're not hung from the wall, and they're quiet, though small highwall units are also quite quiet.

Suggest you get an installer out to do a quote and make a recommendation.