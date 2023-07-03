Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MikeAqua

7394 posts

Uber Geek


#306187 3-Jul-2023 15:49
Send private message quote this post

Bought a new shower hand piece and it seriously lacks flow.   I could use some advice on options to modify or replace with a higher flow unit.

 

My old showerhead developed a crack and started spraying water everywhere.

 

I did some flow testing and estimated that the handpiece was outputting 12L/min and the hose without the handpiece was outputting close to 15 L/min.  I've been advised by a plumber, that our hot water is mains pressure. (house is circa 2010).

 

Armed with this info off I went to bunnings, looking for a 12L/min shower handpiece.  The best I could fin 9 l/min, so I bought this because the massage function looked nice.  The massage function is nice, but the regular function is awful.  It isn't outputting nearly enough water for my liking in winter.  Certainly, seems much less than the old handpiece.  

 

Can anyone recommend a handpiece with higher flow - something like 12L/min.

 

Or, it appears to have some sort of flow restrictor just where the hand pieces screws onto the hose.  What happens if I pry that out? I could replace it for summer, but right now, it's too cold for a bad shower.

 

 




Mike

Create new topic
dimsim
755 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3099117 3-Jul-2023 15:54
Send private message quote this post

pull the flow restrictor out, they look like a little plastic basket with a few slits.

 

we have amazing water pressure here and leaving that in our shower heads makes it feel like a weak rain.

 

edit: given the comments here https://www.bunnings.co.nz/mondella-resonance-chrome-3-function-shower-hand-piece_p0204810 the flow restrictor may be permently fixed in place - in which case return it.

 

We've got these are they are magnificient - people that come and stay always comment on how good our shower is

 

https://www.felton.co.nz/spare-parts-2/halo-single-spray-handpiece-gunmetal/

 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
MikeAqua

7394 posts

Uber Geek


  #3099123 3-Jul-2023 16:04
Send private message quote this post

dimsim:

 

pull the flow restrictor out, they look like a little plastic basket with a few slits.

 

we have amazing water pressure here and leaving that in our shower heads makes it feel like a weak rain.

 

 

This is a ring around the inside and a disc in the centre, joined by two little bars.  The two arcs of open space have serrated edges.

 

And yes, feels like soft rain.  My SO was unhappy with the shampoo rinsing performance.




Mike

MikeAqua

7394 posts

Uber Geek


  #3099130 3-Jul-2023 16:17
Send private message quote this post

dimsim:

 

edit: given the comments here https://www.bunnings.co.nz/mondella-resonance-chrome-3-function-shower-hand-piece_p0204810 the flow restrictor may be permently fixed in place - in which case return it.

 

 

Look like it's nylon or similar and could be drilled out fairly easily (and carefully, of course).




Mike



Handsomedan
5647 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3099135 3-Jul-2023 16:28
Send private message quote this post

We fairly recently got one of these when it was on sale. 
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/greens-chrome-penny-hand-shower-and-hose-with-rainboost-technology_p0207996

 

I have to say, it's been marvellous. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Bung
5161 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3099136 3-Jul-2023 16:29
Send private message quote this post

I'd be surprised if any restrictor was fixed in place. How would any blockage be cleared?

Create new topic





