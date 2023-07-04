My security light is misbehaving - comes on with movement at night, but I've also seen it constantly on - I've checked for nearby things that are moving, and it's not that. Also occasionally it's on even during the day in broad daylight. I'm wondering if the dials in the photo mean anything?

I've tried resetting by switching it off for 10 minutes then turning it back on again, which sometimes seems to help (who knows!) but then it returns to its misbehaviour again after a few hours (or maybe it's just random and I'm seeing patterns where there're none).

Appreciate any help.