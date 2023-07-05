Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYContact bach plan - great if you use your holiday home on a very predictable basis...
AklBen

101 posts

Master Geek


#306226 5-Jul-2023 13:33
Send private message quote this post

TLDR; Contact's Bach Plan is great for a place that doesn't often get used, but as soon as you use more electricity you'll quickly make it uneconomical. 

 

--

 

4 months ago we moved everything over to Contact - home elec+broadband plus the electricity at the family bach (I pay this for my parents to avoid any doubts about contributing).

 

When I figured out the bach uses a measly 800kWh per year (it has LPG hot water) the initial calculations made sense. The plan's proposition of no daily charge means we were avoiding around $1095 per year on the $3 per day. Based on 800kWh, we'd be saving around $400-500 per year and over and unders would balance out.

 

As there's no daily charge, the plan (obviously) washes its face by a high variable charge of 71c per kWh. Keep this under control and you'll be golden. Spend an extra few nights and use heaters? You can rack up a very expensive weekend away.

 

We felt this pain over the last month. The bach has been used a heap and along with heaters, ovens and the like. This has meant that a 34kwh day cost $24 - do this over a long weekend and you're quickly approaching $100. Even a bog standard 12kWh day costs $8.50, do that for a week and you're at $60. You're also not fully running away from a "daily charge" as unless you turn the mains off, 1kWh of residual usage per day (a fridge for example) will cost you ~$260 per year.

 

We've moved away from the plan but my advice is...unless you use the place on a very predictable basis...watch out!!

 

Note: Contact is very clear when you join the plan that any usage above hardly anything will quickly add up.

Create new topic
cddt
399 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3100191 5-Jul-2023 13:48
Send private message quote this post

I would be checking for vampire appliances at your bach. 34 kWh per day seems extremely high even in winter. 

 

 

 

But I sympathise - when I was trying to work out the best plan for us it was extremely difficult to compare "like for like" rates. 

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
AklBen

101 posts

Master Geek


  #3100209 5-Jul-2023 13:55
Send private message quote this post

cddt:

 

I would be checking for vampire appliances at your bach. 34 kWh per day seems extremely high even in winter. 

 

 

Yeah this was a weekend where about 6 people were there and heaters used in all rooms. It is an extreme. But that's what happens at baches! 

cddt
399 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3100223 5-Jul-2023 14:17
Send private message quote this post

Next time make everyone sleep in the same room ;) 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 