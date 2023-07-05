TLDR; Contact's Bach Plan is great for a place that doesn't often get used, but as soon as you use more electricity you'll quickly make it uneconomical.

--

4 months ago we moved everything over to Contact - home elec+broadband plus the electricity at the family bach (I pay this for my parents to avoid any doubts about contributing).

When I figured out the bach uses a measly 800kWh per year (it has LPG hot water) the initial calculations made sense. The plan's proposition of no daily charge means we were avoiding around $1095 per year on the $3 per day. Based on 800kWh, we'd be saving around $400-500 per year and over and unders would balance out.

As there's no daily charge, the plan (obviously) washes its face by a high variable charge of 71c per kWh. Keep this under control and you'll be golden. Spend an extra few nights and use heaters? You can rack up a very expensive weekend away.

We felt this pain over the last month. The bach has been used a heap and along with heaters, ovens and the like. This has meant that a 34kwh day cost $24 - do this over a long weekend and you're quickly approaching $100. Even a bog standard 12kWh day costs $8.50, do that for a week and you're at $60. You're also not fully running away from a "daily charge" as unless you turn the mains off, 1kWh of residual usage per day (a fridge for example) will cost you ~$260 per year.

We've moved away from the plan but my advice is...unless you use the place on a very predictable basis...watch out!!

Note: Contact is very clear when you join the plan that any usage above hardly anything will quickly add up.