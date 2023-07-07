Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYunderstanding heat pump label
dyllos

Wannabe Geek


#306248 7-Jul-2023 21:42
Hi, please help me understand the info on the label of the heat pump where I am now staying.. Does it mean that the appliance will draw 96W or less when running? this seems too low...?

 

 

 

thanks

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #3101096 7-Jul-2023 21:46
check the label on the compressor outside




Handle9
  #3101097 7-Jul-2023 21:46
That's the indoor unit, it's got a small fan in it. The outdoor unit (where the compressor is) will draw most of the power, check that for it's name plate data.

dyllos

Wannabe Geek


  #3101099 7-Jul-2023 21:49
Will do, thanks



timmmay
  #3101101 7-Jul-2023 21:58
flxs60gvma - the 60 probably means it's a 6kw heat pump but the indoor unit draws only a little power.

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3101164 8-Jul-2023 09:10
timmmay:

 

flxs60gvma - the 60 probably means it's a 6kw heat pump but the indoor unit draws only a little power.

 

 

6kW cooling capacity. Heating capacity will be a little higher (probably ~7kW). Input power is likely around 2-2.5kW. 

 

Note that this is under rated conditions. Heat pump performance (both capacity and input power, and therefore efficiency) depends quite considerably on indoor and outdoor temperatures, and of course as an inverter model it will reduce power when less than full capacity is required. 

timmmay
  #3101176 8-Jul-2023 09:34
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

timmmay:

 

flxs60gvma - the 60 probably means it's a 6kw heat pump but the indoor unit draws only a little power.

 

 

6kW cooling capacity. Heating capacity will be a little higher (probably ~7kW). Input power is likely around 2-2.5kW. 

 

Note that this is under rated conditions. Heat pump performance (both capacity and input power, and therefore efficiency) depends quite considerably on indoor and outdoor temperatures, and of course as an inverter model it will reduce power when less than full capacity is required. 

 

 

6kw ballpark, as opposed to 80w ballpark.

tweake
Ultimate Geek


  #3101217 8-Jul-2023 11:53
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

6kW cooling capacity. Heating capacity will be a little higher (probably ~7kW). Input power is likely around 2-2.5kW. 

 

Note that this is under rated conditions. Heat pump performance (both capacity and input power, and therefore efficiency) depends quite considerably on indoor and outdoor temperatures, and of course as an inverter model it will reduce power when less than full capacity is required. 

 

 

thats assuming it has the matching outdoor unit which is not always the case.

 

the sticker actually mentions it, it depends on the spec of the system.



Gordy7
Uber Geek

  #3101345 8-Jul-2023 15:46
As per your label:

 

https://www.lawsonair.com.au/daikin-flxs60gvma-6.0kw-floor-ceiling-suspended-air-conditioner

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

gzt

gzt
  #3101390 8-Jul-2023 16:01
SomeoneSomewhere: Input power is likely around 2-2.5kW.

Agree. That is maximum and it won't be using that hardly at all. Especially so in a well insulated environment.

tweake
Ultimate Geek


  #3101396 8-Jul-2023 16:40
gzt:
SomeoneSomewhere: Input power is likely around 2-2.5kW.

Agree. That is maximum and it won't be using that hardly at all. Especially so in a well insulated environment.

 

depends on how you use it and what the outdoor conditions are.

 

variable units (may vary with brand/model) only go into variable mode when close to target temps. as kiwis tend to let houses go cold, the heat pumps run a lot of time at full speed. also with well insulated houses the heat pumps are smaller, lower powered units which take longer to heat a house up. so it ....... depends.

