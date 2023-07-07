Hi, please help me understand the info on the label of the heat pump where I am now staying.. Does it mean that the appliance will draw 96W or less when running? this seems too low...?
thanks
check the label on the compressor outside
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
That's the indoor unit, it's got a small fan in it. The outdoor unit (where the compressor is) will draw most of the power, check that for it's name plate data.
flxs60gvma - the 60 probably means it's a 6kw heat pump but the indoor unit draws only a little power.
timmmay:
6kW cooling capacity. Heating capacity will be a little higher (probably ~7kW). Input power is likely around 2-2.5kW.
Note that this is under rated conditions. Heat pump performance (both capacity and input power, and therefore efficiency) depends quite considerably on indoor and outdoor temperatures, and of course as an inverter model it will reduce power when less than full capacity is required.
SomeoneSomewhere:
timmmay:
6kw ballpark, as opposed to 80w ballpark.
SomeoneSomewhere:
thats assuming it has the matching outdoor unit which is not always the case.
the sticker actually mentions it, it depends on the spec of the system.
As per your label:
https://www.lawsonair.com.au/daikin-flxs60gvma-6.0kw-floor-ceiling-suspended-air-conditioner
Gordy
SomeoneSomewhere: Input power is likely around 2-2.5kW.
gzt:SomeoneSomewhere: Input power is likely around 2-2.5kW.
Agree. That is maximum and it won't be using that hardly at all. Especially so in a well insulated environment.
depends on how you use it and what the outdoor conditions are.
variable units (may vary with brand/model) only go into variable mode when close to target temps. as kiwis tend to let houses go cold, the heat pumps run a lot of time at full speed. also with well insulated houses the heat pumps are smaller, lower powered units which take longer to heat a house up. so it ....... depends.