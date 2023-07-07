timmmay: flxs60gvma - the 60 probably means it's a 6kw heat pump but the indoor unit draws only a little power.

6kW cooling capacity. Heating capacity will be a little higher (probably ~7kW). Input power is likely around 2-2.5kW.

Note that this is under rated conditions. Heat pump performance (both capacity and input power, and therefore efficiency) depends quite considerably on indoor and outdoor temperatures, and of course as an inverter model it will reduce power when less than full capacity is required.