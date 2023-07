I paid $150 + GST a year or so ago in Wellington. They did the following. I had to ask them to open the ducted system up and spray the coils with heat pump cleaner as it's not part of their standard clean for a ducted unit, but they did it within that charge. They also said they were going to check the ducting for issues like holes, I don't know if they did or not. It's not difficult to do the basic cleaning yourself, get this and a bottle something like the 1L hills pressure sprayer and it doesn't take long to clean the coils. Spray the outdoor with spider and bug repellent and you've done half of what they do for not much money. It's worth getting it professionally serviced every few years though.

- Clean and disinfect the filters and clean the vents/grilles with hospital grade disinfectant.

- Record the heating and cooling temperatures to see if the unit is working properly, unexpected temperatures can indicate a fault with the system.

- Flush the indoor unit drain to confirm the drain is not obstructed and the condensate pump if connected is working well.

- Noise, vibration and refrigerant leak tests on both indoor and outdoor units.

- Clean the casing on the outdoor unit, remove any spider webs etc and apply anti-bug spray around the unit, we do this to keep bugs from going onto control boards as this will void the warranty and can cost around $800 - $1000 to repair.

- Visual check of system and note down any issues which need attention, i.e. insulation on pipes deteriorated, drain on outdoor blocked, rust on outdoor unit casing.

- Anti-rust spray of outdoor casing, this is if outdoor is located near the sea or if installed in a damp area.