quickymart

I was looking at a place recently that had one of these similar to the image in a corner in the main room. I had no intention of ever using it and was looking at getting a heatpump instead - but I was wondering how hard would it be to remove a fire like the one above? It took up a fair amount of space and it would be good to have been able to repurpose it for something else.

Note that I would probably just want the fire itself removed and the chimney up to the interior roof - fine with the chimney being on the outside on the roof as long as it's fully sealed and doesn't leak at all.

Are these difficult to remove and what would they normally cost to get rid of?