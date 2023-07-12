quickymart

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fireplace and partial chimney removal
#306323 12-Jul-2023 20:49
I was looking at a place recently that had one of these similar to the image in a corner in the main room. I had no intention of ever using it and was looking at getting a heatpump instead - but I was wondering how hard would it be to remove a fire like the one above? It took up a fair amount of space and it would be good to have been able to repurpose it for something else.

 

Note that I would probably just want the fire itself removed and the chimney up to the interior roof - fine with the chimney being on the outside on the roof as long as it's fully sealed and doesn't leak at all.

 

Are these difficult to remove and what would they normally cost to get rid of?

  #3103492 12-Jul-2023 23:52
Our previous house had one made by Masport. The pot belly stove itself wouldn't be hard to remove, the legs should be bolted but once free it's about 40kg. In our case the stove sat on a brick hearth with bricks up the walls as high as the stove. Removing the bricks left a patch of floor without carpet and rough looking wall with holes where power points used to be.

