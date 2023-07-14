Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
House flashing needs a patch
alisam

660 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306336 14-Jul-2023 07:56
My house was built in 1990 and I have owned it from new.

 

I know the flashing has been patched in various places, quite a number of years ago and the flashing painted.

 

I assume (but don't know) that the flashing is 'lead', and I don't know what the material of the patches is.

 

One of the patches has deteriorated and I think I can do it myself, but need to know of a suitable product which can then be painted.

 

The photos show a patch on the flashing. The flashing protects the garage.

 

The side of the house is stucco with a brown wooden batten.

 

 




rscole86
4695 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3103838 14-Jul-2023 08:08
I know nothing in this area, other than we had epar applied to our flashing and painted over. No more leaking into a bedroom, so it obviously did the trick.

 
 
 
 

timmmay
19362 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3103839 14-Jul-2023 08:11
Suggest you get a good builder in to replace the flashings that have deteriorated. Aluminum can't rust, but make sure it's thicker aluminum otherwise it is lightweight and buckles easily. There might be a better material for your house.

 

I say good builder because the builder I found on builders crack to replace my flashings said "sealing and silicone is the painters job", and wouldn't budge on that. Fortunately a good builder I had doing something else fixed his work up for me. Make sure any builder you use has good knowledge of the building code. For example, I've been told that silicone is required under the flashing to prevent water being blown up or water vapor rising, and consider either getting a building inspector in to check it or telling the builder you get all work inspected.

rscole86
4695 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3103840 14-Jul-2023 08:27
To add to timmmay, we used a plumber.



Brunzy
1795 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3103841 14-Jul-2023 08:45
There are a number of Butynol based products. They normally come in a roll 4 to 6 inches wide .
For such a small area that would do fine.
You just cut it to size and put it on, at this time of the year, you may have to use some heat to get it to bond properly .
I use a small plastic wallpaper roller, and as a double protection you can paint over it to seal the edges.

Bung
5195 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3103847 14-Jul-2023 08:48
timmmay:

Suggest you get a good builder in to replace the flashings that have deteriorated. Aluminum can't rust, but make sure it's thicker aluminum otherwise it is lightweight and buckles easily. There might be a better material for your house.



Neighbour's roof is aluminium. It lasts better than steel but he recently had to replace some alloy flashings that had corroded.

"However, the aluminum alloy commonly used in flashings tends to pit and oxidize and pit in salty or polluted air. Unpainted aluminum flashing will also corrode in contact with pressure-treated wood, concrete, mortar, or other alkaline masonry materials."

If you've used an aluminium foil tray under your barbecue you may have noticed how it gets holes in it if left too long.

Bung
5195 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3103850 14-Jul-2023 09:00
alisam:

One of the patches has deteriorated and I think I can do it myself, but need to know of a suitable product which can then be painted.



I'm currently replacing some cracked Fibrolite siding. The Sika Multiseal tape that I put over the cracks years ago is still in good condition.

timmmay
19362 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3103853 14-Jul-2023 09:13
Bung:
timmmay:

 

Suggest you get a good builder in to replace the flashings that have deteriorated. Aluminum can't rust, but make sure it's thicker aluminum otherwise it is lightweight and buckles easily. There might be a better material for your house.



Neighbour's roof is aluminium. It lasts better than steel but he recently had to replace some alloy flashings that had corroded.

"However, the aluminum alloy commonly used in flashings tends to pit and oxidize and pit in salty or polluted air. Unpainted aluminum flashing will also corrode in contact with pressure-treated wood, concrete, mortar, or other alkaline masonry materials."

If you've used an aluminium foil tray under your barbecue you may have noticed how it gets holes in it if left too long.

 

True. We painted our aluminum flashings.



tweake
737 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3103910 14-Jul-2023 10:19
need builder or roofer. this is a job that crosses trades.

 

replacing flashing is a big job because the flashing goes up under the wall. in this case it means pulling the tiles off, pull that weird timber strip off, pull the nails of the cladding out and pull the flashing out downward. replace then resemble.

 

another option is to tape over it. some tapes will eat the flashing.

 

depending on if the vertical side is torn or not, might slip a bit of flashing under the top side of the repair and over the top of the bottom side. trouble is that tends to leave a small hole where it meets the vertical.

