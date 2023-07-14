My house was built in 1990 and I have owned it from new.

I know the flashing has been patched in various places, quite a number of years ago and the flashing painted.

I assume (but don't know) that the flashing is 'lead', and I don't know what the material of the patches is.

One of the patches has deteriorated and I think I can do it myself, but need to know of a suitable product which can then be painted.

The photos show a patch on the flashing. The flashing protects the garage.

The side of the house is stucco with a brown wooden batten.