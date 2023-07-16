Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYNeed some new gate fobs
johno1234

1004 posts

Uber Geek


#306361 16-Jul-2023 15:17
Send private message quote this post

Hi all, have the pictured gate fob but need some additional ones - not sure if fixed or rolling code, if 433MHz or 315 and so on. There are similar looking ones on TM and AE but how can I tell if they will work?

 

Thanks

 

Create new topic
johno1234

1004 posts

Uber Geek


  #3104783 16-Jul-2023 15:29
Send private message quote this post

BTW the gate motor looks like attached below. Looks like someone has just taped an RF receiver module to it.

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
Gordy7
1677 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3104792 16-Jul-2023 15:55
Send private message quote this post

I was in a similar situation. Key fobs were expensive and proprietry for my rolling gate.

 

Did not know anything about the gate fob RF or codes used.

 

Also a different fob for the garage door.

 

So I fitted a Jaycar unit in my gate box and another in my garage for the door. Now only need one fob.

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/4-channel-wireless-remote-control-relay-with-2-key-fobs/p/LR8824?pos=2&queryId=d4f50158388ce5c1dc34e8cfee9d8f3b&sort=relevance&searchText=remote%20relay

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 