I was in a similar situation. Key fobs were expensive and proprietry for my rolling gate.

Did not know anything about the gate fob RF or codes used.

Also a different fob for the garage door.

So I fitted a Jaycar unit in my gate box and another in my garage for the door. Now only need one fob.

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/4-channel-wireless-remote-control-relay-with-2-key-fobs/p/LR8824?pos=2&queryId=d4f50158388ce5c1dc34e8cfee9d8f3b&sort=relevance&searchText=remote%20relay