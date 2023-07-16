Hi all, have the pictured gate fob but need some additional ones - not sure if fixed or rolling code, if 433MHz or 315 and so on. There are similar looking ones on TM and AE but how can I tell if they will work?
Thanks
BTW the gate motor looks like attached below. Looks like someone has just taped an RF receiver module to it.
I was in a similar situation. Key fobs were expensive and proprietry for my rolling gate.
Did not know anything about the gate fob RF or codes used.
Also a different fob for the garage door.
So I fitted a Jaycar unit in my gate box and another in my garage for the door. Now only need one fob.
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/4-channel-wireless-remote-control-relay-with-2-key-fobs/p/LR8824?pos=2&queryId=d4f50158388ce5c1dc34e8cfee9d8f3b&sort=relevance&searchText=remote%20relay
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.