We had a Samsung bench-top Induction - emphasis on "had". I do NOT recommended this brand.

It developed multiple faults, was repaired a couple of times, and then finally blew up - we've replaced it with a unit by a different manufacturer.

The main brand-name retailer we purchased the replacement off didn't recommend (and I'm not sure if they even stocked anymore, tbh!) Samsung, due to lots of similar issues, and issues with parts/repairs.

Just my $0.02c worth.