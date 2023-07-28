The obvious solution is stain and varnish, but every existing thing has stain not compatible with overcoats, or any colour you like as long as it's kwila, or alkyd-based or waterborne so it disintegrates after two years or similar (max. lifetime 2-3 years seems to be a common refrain with these products). Does anyone know of anything that has a good colour range including the one above and a compatible varnish I can put over the top to protect it? In brief oil-based stain in the above colour compatible with oil-based varnish to coat it.