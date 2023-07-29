Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIYBeko Washing Machine Rusting
semigeek

#306504 29-Jul-2023 16:55
We have a Beko front loader washing machine that we got in 2019 which we registered online for a 5 year warranty. Anyway, fast forward to this year, and the washing machine is rusting on the left side below the soap powder dispenser drawer. Beko has been contacted and said they won't cover the warranty as it is cosmetic and the machine still works. They have offered a partial refund though, but I don't think this is good enough as in my opinion, a washing machine shouldn't rust in 4 years time. I think this is a manufacturing defect where water is leaking over the side of the dispenser drawer. Is there anything else we can do, or do we just have to accept the partial refund? 

Linux
  #3109594 29-Jul-2023 17:24
Tell them to come fix it under the warranty my parents F&P washing machine 20 years old and looks great no rust

 
 
 
 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3109639 29-Jul-2023 17:28
Where/how did you buy it?




timmmay
  #3109644 29-Jul-2023 18:05
I'd go back to the place you purchased it and deal with them, repair, replace or refund.

