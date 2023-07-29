We have a Beko front loader washing machine that we got in 2019 which we registered online for a 5 year warranty. Anyway, fast forward to this year, and the washing machine is rusting on the left side below the soap powder dispenser drawer. Beko has been contacted and said they won't cover the warranty as it is cosmetic and the machine still works. They have offered a partial refund though, but I don't think this is good enough as in my opinion, a washing machine shouldn't rust in 4 years time. I think this is a manufacturing defect where water is leaking over the side of the dispenser drawer. Is there anything else we can do, or do we just have to accept the partial refund?