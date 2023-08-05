Hey,
Looking for some help with an automation in homeassistant. We have a tesla that is able to charge at 16a but I would like to reduce that charge to 10a if the outside hotwater is also on. The hotwater is controlled by a shelly1 and we have the Tesla integration in homeassistant. I'm having trouble with the automation and wondering if anyone has pointers. What I have so far is:
alias: Reduce Amps Tesla
description: Reduces charge when outside hot water on
trigger:
- type: charging
platform: device
device_id: XXXX
entity_id: binary_sensor.pierre_charging
domain: binary_sensor
for:
hours: 0
minutes: 0
seconds: 5
condition:
- condition: device
type: is_on
device_id: YYYY
entity_id: switch.outside_hot_water
domain: switch
for:
hours: 0
minutes: 0
seconds: 2
action:
- condition: state
entity_id: number.pierre_charging_amps
attribute: "10"
state: ""
mode: single
I guess it could be that I need to set numeric state but not sure how the minimum and maximum works alongside the value template.
Any help greatly appreciated.
Thx.