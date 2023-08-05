Hey,

Looking for some help with an automation in homeassistant. We have a tesla that is able to charge at 16a but I would like to reduce that charge to 10a if the outside hotwater is also on. The hotwater is controlled by a shelly1 and we have the Tesla integration in homeassistant. I'm having trouble with the automation and wondering if anyone has pointers. What I have so far is:

alias: Reduce Amps Tesla

description: Reduces charge when outside hot water on

trigger:

- type: charging

platform: device

device_id: XXXX

entity_id: binary_sensor.pierre_charging

domain: binary_sensor

for:

hours: 0

minutes: 0

seconds: 5

condition:

- condition: device

type: is_on

device_id: YYYY

entity_id: switch.outside_hot_water

domain: switch

for:

hours: 0

minutes: 0

seconds: 2

action:

- condition: state

entity_id: number.pierre_charging_amps

attribute: "10"

state: ""

mode: single

I guess it could be that I need to set numeric state but not sure how the minimum and maximum works alongside the value template.

Any help greatly appreciated.

Thx.