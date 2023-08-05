Hey, 

 

Looking for some help with an automation in homeassistant. We have a tesla that is able to charge at 16a but I would like to reduce that charge to 10a if the outside hotwater is also on. The hotwater is controlled by a shelly1 and we have the Tesla integration in homeassistant. I'm having trouble with the automation and wondering if anyone has pointers. What I have so far is:

 

 

 

alias: Reduce Amps Tesla
description: Reduces charge when outside hot water on
trigger:
  - type: charging
    platform: device
    device_id: XXXX
    entity_id: binary_sensor.pierre_charging
    domain: binary_sensor
    for:
      hours: 0
      minutes: 0
      seconds: 5
condition:
  - condition: device
    type: is_on
    device_id: YYYY
    entity_id: switch.outside_hot_water
    domain: switch
    for:
      hours: 0
      minutes: 0
      seconds: 2
action:
  - condition: state
    entity_id: number.pierre_charging_amps
    attribute: "10"
    state: ""
mode: single

 

I guess it could be that I need to set numeric state but not sure how the minimum and maximum works alongside the value template. 

 

Any help greatly appreciated. 

 

Thx. 