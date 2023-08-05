3puttssuck

I'm a tradie, our Dewalt table saw packed a sad recently (it gets a pretty hard life) and I picked up this cheapish Skil to use while the Dewalt is in the shop

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/skil-bench-top-saw-2000-watt/p/389596

Have to say I'm very pleasantly surprised, 2000w motor has more power than anything else in this price range ($699) and it has a very solid rack and pinion fence that is very solid.

At less than half the price of the DW its very good value for money and is standing up very well to hard commercial usage.

I have a few Ingco hand tools that we use where I don't want to risk our better stuff. Wet, muddy conditions etc. and they are decent enough for the money but are generally quite sloppy when it comes to tolerances.

Saw in your link has a friction lock fence that only locks at one end and is only 1500w.