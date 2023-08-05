Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYAre Ingco tools any good.
3puttssuck

730 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306582 5-Aug-2023 14:09
Send private message quote this post

As per title. Are these tools ok for DIY / Home maintenance etc. Specifically this Table saw.
https://www.bidbud.co.nz/4245242176 Looks like an ok unit for the price.
TIA.

Create new topic
Spyked
14 posts

Geek


  #3112085 5-Aug-2023 15:04
Send private message quote this post

I'm a tradie, our Dewalt table saw packed a sad recently (it gets a pretty hard life) and I picked up this cheapish Skil to use while the Dewalt is in the shop

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/skil-bench-top-saw-2000-watt/p/389596

 

Have to say I'm very pleasantly surprised, 2000w motor has more power than anything else in this price range ($699) and it has a very solid rack and pinion fence that is very solid. 

 

At less than half the price of the DW its very good value for money and is standing up very well to hard commercial usage.

 

I have a few Ingco hand tools that we use where I don't want to risk our better stuff. Wet, muddy conditions etc. and they are decent enough for the money but are generally quite sloppy when it comes to tolerances.

 

Saw in your link has a friction lock fence that only locks at one end and is only 1500w.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).

pih

pih
533 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3112090 5-Aug-2023 15:55
Send private message quote this post

As above for my one Ingco tool, a brad nailer. It's adequate quality for DIY but I wouldn't expect it to stand up to heavy usage.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 