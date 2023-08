I have one recessed light frame which has some broken bits as shown in the pasture, so it fell off the ceiling. I need to replace it but without the light itself. I've checked out with Mitre 10 and J.A. Russell Ltd they don't have the same size.

The cut-out on the ceiling is about 75mm.

The Dimension of my old recessed light frame is

Inside: about 70~71mm

Outside: 85mm

Anyone knows where I can buy this kind of or similar recessed light frame? Thank you.