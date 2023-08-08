Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#306629 8-Aug-2023 19:18
We have got Harrison’s coming on Friday to give us a quote for a solar install. At this we aren’t looking at getting a battery.

We have gas hot water and cooking and also have a spa pool.
There is generally always someone at home working or studying and our electricity usage is reasonably consistent…


If we decide to go ahead, we’d look to go onto genesis plan with the 9pm - midnight free power or electric kiwi half price off peak plan.

Is 12 x 415w panels likely to be enough to run the house during the day and would there likely be any residual power left to go back into the grid.

Thanks

  #3113513 8-Aug-2023 20:05
Harrisons should give you an estimate of how much you will save and how those costs are calculated, based on your usage and projected generation. Having people at home or high power usage throughout the day allows you to make the most of solar without a battery - an unnecessary expense IMO.

 

Based on the limited information provided, it looks like you will generate sufficient electricity to more than cover your daytime usage - on a good day. Keep in mind that both usage and generation are variable, so you will still end up buying some power during this time, even if you export a large amount. If you use electric heating for hot water, I suggest adding a timer so you can switch the cylinder on during daylight hours, or install a device to dump excess energy to the hot water cylinder in preference to exporting.

 

You may also consider adding a couple more panels, just to maximise the potential of the system.

