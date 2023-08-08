We have got Harrison’s coming on Friday to give us a quote for a solar install. At this we aren’t looking at getting a battery.
We have gas hot water and cooking and also have a spa pool.
There is generally always someone at home working or studying and our electricity usage is reasonably consistent…
If we decide to go ahead, we’d look to go onto genesis plan with the 9pm - midnight free power or electric kiwi half price off peak plan.
Is 12 x 415w panels likely to be enough to run the house during the day and would there likely be any residual power left to go back into the grid.
Thanks