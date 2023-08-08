Harrisons should give you an estimate of how much you will save and how those costs are calculated, based on your usage and projected generation. Having people at home or high power usage throughout the day allows you to make the most of solar without a battery - an unnecessary expense IMO.

Based on the limited information provided, it looks like you will generate sufficient electricity to more than cover your daytime usage - on a good day. Keep in mind that both usage and generation are variable, so you will still end up buying some power during this time, even if you export a large amount. If you use electric heating for hot water, I suggest adding a timer so you can switch the cylinder on during daylight hours, or install a device to dump excess energy to the hot water cylinder in preference to exporting.

You may also consider adding a couple more panels, just to maximise the potential of the system.