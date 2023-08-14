Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHome Assistant and E-LOK
BlackrazorNZ

21 posts

Geek


#306697 14-Aug-2023 19:27
Send private message

Hi there,

 

We are progressing plans for a new home build, and one of the things that's part of the standard spec is an E-LOK digital door lock (New E-LOK 9-SERIES | E-LOK)

 

They seem well made and are quite attractive - however I cannot find any information about the protocol they work on (Wifi, Zigbee, etc) or any information about integrating them into home automation systems like Home Assistant.

 

Has anyone had any experience with these units and integrating them into Home Assistant or similar?

 

If they are completely standalone without any ability to integrate, I might need to revise the spec to something a bit more widely integratable like a Yale or Schlage or the like.

 

Thanks for any help :)

Create new topic
eonsim
243 posts

Master Geek


  #3115875 14-Aug-2023 20:50
Send private message quote this post

The main page says they're bluetooth based and need a a Wifi gateway if you want control via wifi/internet.

 

It seems like you maybe able to get access to the API if you ask nicely, but would need to build your own integration (search E-lok): https://community.home-assistant.io/t/question-about-integrating-elitecontrol-alarm-system-into-home-assistant-nz-company/402663/3

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 