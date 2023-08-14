BlackrazorNZ

Hi there,

We are progressing plans for a new home build, and one of the things that's part of the standard spec is an E-LOK digital door lock (New E-LOK 9-SERIES | E-LOK)

They seem well made and are quite attractive - however I cannot find any information about the protocol they work on (Wifi, Zigbee, etc) or any information about integrating them into home automation systems like Home Assistant.

Has anyone had any experience with these units and integrating them into Home Assistant or similar?

If they are completely standalone without any ability to integrate, I might need to revise the spec to something a bit more widely integratable like a Yale or Schlage or the like.

Thanks for any help :)