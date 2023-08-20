Hi friends!



I’m in an old 1890ish built home with a number of extensions with a skillion/mono-pitch roof covering most of the building. Most wiring in that section is TPS fastened to the walls or ceiling or TRS in conduit pipe (all visible).



I’m looking to replace this with new circuits in the walls (as a home owner it needs to be checked by a sparky and have them connect it to the switchboard). This is all good until I reach an internal wall corner stud which I need to turn at. I believe I can’t use a notch as it will be within 50mm of the wall exterior, so I’d have to go up through the top plate, and through the roof which will also not have clearance. In this case I need to use “mechanical protection”.



The code of practice for home owners section 3.5.2 states I need this where less than 100mm of timber separates the roof and ceiling, and that this can be achieved by installing small sections of pipe where penetrating the timber (common sense for roofing nails). Where I am not penetrating the timber, can I fasten the cable to the middle of the side of the joists/rafters to route around to the other walls top plate? Or would I somehow need to route the cable the whole way in steel pipe from top plate to top plate?



Many thanks for your help.