olivernz: The ask here was to point me to a professional that can help me with understanding if it is an option. Painting the roof is not an option. Since I have solar on there that's a major undertaking I'm not willing to do. I saw the ridge vent stuff too. Would hope that's standard nowadays. I still need to have a look if I have that. Need to go up a ladder and have a look. The house is from 2015 so relatively recent insulation. I think it's 3.6 or 4.x but I'd prefer more and that is certainly in the future of the house but I still think getting the temperature down within the roof space should make a difference. The internet itself -like on all topics- goes from OMG NO!!!! all the way to BEST THING I EVER DID!!!! So I think I need an actual expert that can tell me what's up and that is the person I am looking for and there won't be many around.

The current building code is R6, so your insulation level is now considered low. Possibly go to R5. It is possibly the cheapest option. If you have old downlights which you can't insulate over with glasswool, then you may need to replace them. You need to be very carful though that anything you insulate over in the roof can be insulated over otherwise you risk fire. 2015 , many of the lights probably aren't LED and may not be able to be insulated over My understanding is that the roof ridge and soffit vents are more about venting out moisture so not sure how much they will actually cool a space. They have some specs at https://www.theroofingstore.co.nz/new-page-2 I have seen a new home with a big vent in the vertical wall of the gable where there is roof space behind, and you could consider some form of mechanical ventilation to vent out heat..