Hello

Recently had vertical blinds installed and opted to not have motorised versions, as the uplift was quite expensive and felt it would be cheaper to source myself.

Happy to do the research and thus, it isn't time wasting at $500 per blind.

The installer has sent me the model number they use:

Dooya - DM25LEU/N -1.1/20

Item Code: CNZ-DC25-1.1n.m

Lithium rechargeable battery

Looking on the various websites for this model, or one that is 28 revolutions per minute, it appears this model supports up to 38mm diameter roll. The installer has indicated the tube diameter is 42mm internal.

Does any one have any guidance on procuring the correct motorised blinds, or any additional insight please?

regards