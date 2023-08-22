Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Dooya - Vertical Blind - Motor
Shindig

#306797 22-Aug-2023 09:14
Hello

 

Recently had vertical blinds installed and opted to not have motorised versions, as the uplift was quite expensive and felt it would be cheaper to source myself.

 

Happy to do the research and thus, it isn't time wasting at $500 per blind. 

 

The installer has sent me the model number they use:

 

Dooya - DM25LEU/N -1.1/20

 

Item Code: CNZ-DC25-1.1n.m

 

Lithium rechargeable battery

 

Looking on the various websites for this model, or one that is 28 revolutions per minute, it appears this model supports up to 38mm diameter roll. The installer has indicated the tube diameter is 42mm internal. 

 

Does any one have any guidance on procuring the correct motorised blinds, or any additional insight please?

 

regards

 

 




The little things make the biggest difference.

trig42
  #3118923 22-Aug-2023 09:45
Following, as I'm quite keen to motorise our roller blinds. I'd need them to work with Alexa as well.

 

Lots of options seemingly out there, but information is pretty scarce. Will have to re-start my research.

