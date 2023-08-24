littleheaven

Hi, I am setting up a shelf unit for some of my houseplants, which involves mounting T5 LED battens to the underside of each shelf. I'm using Barrina lights, which I have purchased locally in the past and been very happy with. Unfortunately, they were not available in New Zealand in the length I needed, so I had to source them from Amazon with a US power plug. I have a travel adapter for the US plug, but ideally I would prefer to get a cable I can plug in directly. However, I have struggled to find one locally. This is the product on AliExpress, but I am not sure if it's wise to buy it from overseas. It says it is SAA approved, and I know all the stuff sold here in NZ is manufactured overseas anyway, but I've always been careful to purchase from a local supplier because NZ regulations require the items sold here to be compliant. Am I being overly cautious or should I keep looking for a locally-sourced alternative?