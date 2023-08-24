Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYIs it safe to buy power cables from AliExpress?
littleheaven

2113 posts

Uber Geek


#306821 24-Aug-2023 13:48
Send private message quote this post

Hi, I am setting up a shelf unit for some of my houseplants, which involves mounting T5 LED battens to the underside of each shelf. I'm using Barrina lights, which I have purchased locally in the past and been very happy with. Unfortunately, they were not available in New Zealand in the length I needed, so I had to source them from Amazon with a US power plug. I have a travel adapter for the US plug, but ideally I would prefer to get a cable I can plug in directly. However, I have struggled to find one locally. This is the product on AliExpress, but I am not sure if it's wise to buy it from overseas. It says it is SAA approved, and I know all the stuff sold here in NZ is manufactured overseas anyway, but I've always been careful to purchase from a local supplier because NZ regulations require the items sold here to be compliant. Am I being overly cautious or should I keep looking for a locally-sourced alternative?




Geek girl. Freelance copywriter and editor at Unmistakable.co.nz.

 

Currently using: Custom-built AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Desktop, 2021 iPad Pro 11", iPhone SE 2020, AppleTV4.

Create new topic
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
7045 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3119779 24-Aug-2023 14:02
Send private message quote this post

Could you cut off the US plug and wire a NZ 3-pin on in its place?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Jvipers2
39 posts

Geek


  #3119780 24-Aug-2023 14:04
Send private message quote this post

Looks like a genuine ad...should be alright.

Just beware when it's amazingly cheap!

littleheaven

2113 posts

Uber Geek


  #3119783 24-Aug-2023 14:07
Send private message quote this post

eracode:

 

Could you cut off the US plug and wire a NZ 3-pin on in its place?

 

 

 

 

If all else fails, yes, I could probably get someone to do that for me. Unfortunately, I don't know how to do it myself and attempts to DIY would probably end up with something much less safe than the current options on the table! 😂 Thank you for the idea - good to have a backup option.




Geek girl. Freelance copywriter and editor at Unmistakable.co.nz.

 

Currently using: Custom-built AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Desktop, 2021 iPad Pro 11", iPhone SE 2020, AppleTV4.



SirHumphreyAppleby
2371 posts

Uber Geek


  #3119784 24-Aug-2023 14:08
Send private message quote this post

If you're concerned, buy an extra one and cut it open to confirm if the conductor size is appropriate. Chances are, it'll be perfectly fine. LED lighting probably isn't going to come close to the theoretical rating of the connectors.

littleheaven

2113 posts

Uber Geek


  #3119786 24-Aug-2023 14:11
Send private message quote this post

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

If you're concerned, buy an extra one and cut it open to confirm if the conductor size is appropriate. Chances are, it'll be perfectly fine. LED lighting probably isn't going to come close to the theoretical rating of the connectors.

 

 

 

 

This is true. The lights daisy chain to a max of 8 x 5w strips, so it's very low consumption. Thanks!




Geek girl. Freelance copywriter and editor at Unmistakable.co.nz.

 

Currently using: Custom-built AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Desktop, 2021 iPad Pro 11", iPhone SE 2020, AppleTV4.

littleheaven

2113 posts

Uber Geek


  #3119787 24-Aug-2023 14:12
Send private message quote this post

Jvipers2: Looks like a genuine ad...should be alright.

Just beware when it's amazingly cheap!

 

Thanks! I just checked out the seller - been trading for over 10 years with a 95% positive review rating, and they sell a LOT of components, so that all seems reassuring.




Geek girl. Freelance copywriter and editor at Unmistakable.co.nz.

 

Currently using: Custom-built AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Desktop, 2021 iPad Pro 11", iPhone SE 2020, AppleTV4.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
7045 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3119795 24-Aug-2023 14:26
Send private message quote this post

Jvipers2: Looks like a genuine ad...should be alright.

Just beware when it's amazingly cheap!

 

Is NZ$10.52 + $5 postage amazingly cheap for those?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



Bung
5277 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3119827 24-Aug-2023 15:35
Send private message quote this post

Not really, there are numerous IEC C5 clover power cords available in NZ under $10.

jonathan18
6833 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3119829 24-Aug-2023 15:42
Send private message quote this post

Bung: Not really, there are numerous IEC C5 clover power cords available in NZ under $10.

 

... though fewer options if the OP wants/needs the cable in white (which I assume they do, going by the specific link). That said, PB Tech has them in stock at $5.31 for 2m: 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABDNX9057/Dynamix-C-POWERNCWH-2M-3pin-to-Clover-Shaped-Femal

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
2371 posts

Uber Geek


  #3119830 24-Aug-2023 15:45
Send private message quote this post

Bung: Not really, there are numerous IEC C5 clover power cords available in NZ under $10.

 

It's a bit odd looking for a C5. The top of the earth pin usually isn't flat, so I assumed this was either a variation on the C5 or a different connector used in T5/T8 lighting.

 

Unless the OP specifically needs a weird length, then just get a C5 locally (assuming that's what it is). The only time I ever buy these things is if I need an odd (usually very short) length. Otherwise, I have a box full of cables with IEC connectors (not many are C5s).

littleheaven

2113 posts

Uber Geek


  #3119833 24-Aug-2023 15:59
Send private message quote this post

jonathan18:

 

Bung: Not really, there are numerous IEC C5 clover power cords available in NZ under $10.

 

... though fewer options if the OP wants/needs the cable in white (which I assume they do, going by the specific link). That said, PB Tech has them in stock at $5.31 for 2m: 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABDNX9057/Dynamix-C-POWERNCWH-2M-3pin-to-Clover-Shaped-Femal

 

 

 

 

I actually purchased that cable after asking PBTech if it would fit. It did not. The clover shape was too big for the hole into which it needed to go. T5/T8 battens require the dimensions shown in the AliExpress image, which appear to be smaller than a normal C5 connector.




Geek girl. Freelance copywriter and editor at Unmistakable.co.nz.

 

Currently using: Custom-built AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Desktop, 2021 iPad Pro 11", iPhone SE 2020, AppleTV4.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 