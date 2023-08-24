KevlarCoated:

Does anyone have any experience importing and installing a car turn table?
I need to replace my driveway and I would substantially increase the utility of it by adding a turn table. Looking around online it looks like local prices are 20-35k compared to 5-10k landed from China.
So my questions are
- Has anyone got a car turntable? Are they are useful as they look for a long driveway
- Has anyone DIY installed a turn table? What was your experience?
- Really long shot but has anyone imported car turn tables from china before? How is the quality?