KevlarCoated

#306822 24-Aug-2023 14:23
Does anyone have any experience importing and installing a car turn table?

 

I need to replace my driveway and I would substantially increase the utility of it by adding a turn table. Looking around online it looks like local prices are 20-35k compared to 5-10k landed from China.

 

  1. Has anyone got a car turntable? Are they are useful as they look for a long driveway
  2. Has anyone DIY installed a turn table? What was your experience?
  3. Really long shot but has anyone imported car turn tables from china before? How is the quality?

johno1234
  #3119798 24-Aug-2023 14:40
I have absolutely no need of one but inexplicably want one!

 

 

 
 
 
 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3119800 24-Aug-2023 14:44
No direct experience but a potential purchaser of our previous home when we were selling, investigated putting one at the end of our drive. My understanding is that they need to be installed in a flat and level area. So in a garage floor would likely be OK provided there’s enough room at the sides to swing the car.

 

Equally you would need flat and level at the end of a drive. In our case, that wasn’t the situation so it wasn’t going to work without major adjustments to the contour of the drive. That was going to be prohibitively expensive.




Rushmere
  #3119822 24-Aug-2023 15:08
Yes, I want one too! 😁

 

 

 



Gordy7
  #3119824 24-Aug-2023 15:19
Interested...

 

Depending on how fequently you want to turn a car around.... if you have a flat horizontal drive then hydraulic wheel dollies may be a cheap option.

 

Maybe something like this:

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004269277491.html

 

 




nzjwnz
  #3119847 24-Aug-2023 16:36
Gordy7:

 

Interested...

 

Depending on how fequently you want to turn a car around.... if you have a flat horizontal drive then hydraulic wheel dollies may be a cheap option.

 

Maybe something like this:

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004269277491.html

 

 

Or a new car 🤣

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZas2YCV3JY

neb

neb
  #3119857 24-Aug-2023 17:53
KevlarCoated:

I need to replace my driveway and I would substantially increase the utility of it by adding a turn table. Looking around online it looks like local prices are 20-35k compared to 5-10k landed from China.

 

 

I would be pretty wary of buying something that expensive from there, they're likely to be made of Chinesium to get the price down that low which means they'll fracture/snap/rust/whatever long before their time.

  #3119859 24-Aug-2023 17:58
Here's an example of something made from said substance that looks perfectly solid until you use it:

 

 

 

 

CCA Cat5 is another example of such material.

