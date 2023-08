My mother and mother-in-law were/are green-fingered. Despite that, my wife and I have an uncanny ability to kill plants of any type but recently I read about the health benefits (imagined or real who knows!) of having some pot plants in rooms around the house.

I am looking for attractive and incredibly (and I mean damn near impossible) hard-to-kill/low-maintenance.

Edit: No Cactus, or anything that could harm our cats (or kids).

TIA